And So Begins Accountability – The Wednesday Politics Thread

If there was one thing the conman that used to occupy the Oval Office got right in his miserable life, it was to listen to and believe Black Women. He heard Black Women’s voices so loudly, he believed Black Women so deeply, that he got impeached twice for it. No other 2020 presidential candidate received more the steady and unwavering support of Black Women from the moment he announced his run than Joe Biden. And it scared the usurper in the White House so badly, he did his everything to stop Joe Biden’s election.

He enlisted the help from both within and without, and from the Right and the Left. No other candidate was attacked with more lies, more doctored clips, more mud thrown at him as well as his family than Joe Biden. The candidate to come close and who received specifically the majority of social media targeting was Kamala Harris. They are both now President and Vice President of the United States of America.

And they won because of a real Revolution. A Revolution built over the years with the very bricks of prejudice thrown at the most marginalized and othered; bricks of voter suppression, of harassment, of racism, of misogyny, of homophobia, of transphobia, of islamophobia, of every ugly phobia thrown at a coalition of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, a coalition of all the marginalized and their true allies; a coalition that listened to its grassroots movement of lifelong fighters that dared to make their tent bigger and more inclusive, laying its foundation brick by brick, making it strong enough to topple a dictatorship without spilling in the streets the blood of those with the least privilege and suffering from the most of prejudice and discrimination.

Persistent warriors rode horses into battle. Unstoppable fighters held the line against relentless and vicious attacks. And a coalition of lifelong meaningful allies never stopped clearing the path towards a hard-earned victory.

The “Something Else” vote that helped turn Arizona blue. So many grassroots organizers mobilized the Navajo vote in Arizona. Here is Allie Young leading folks to the polls on horseback as our polling locations can be miles away from homes pic.twitter.com/sKWOBZid4i — Jake Skeets (@JakeSkeets) November 6, 2020

People waited in a long line that snaked outside the State Farm Arena, home of the Hawks NBA team, on the first day of early voting in Georgia pic.twitter.com/hVOYFyS9pt — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2020

Donald Trump/allies began and ended the day 1-64 in court.🥳

Joe Biden takes office at noon tomorrow.🥳

Goodnight.😴 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 20, 2021

Privilege might be angry right now that the Revolution happened without it, even despite it, and might be showing some rebellion against acknowledging the far-reaching hand of this amazing victory by reverting to old behaviors like lying, and shifting the narrative against the Party of Women and BIPOC who won the war; but learning from history and decentering the very privilege that got America into this mess in the first place was a necessary step to winning against a Totalitarian takeover. The glory of victory now belongs to All People instead of the privileged few.

For Privilege to be part of the winning coalition, to truly embrace Progress and become part of this beautiful Revolution, its first necessary step is to commit to shrinking its privilege in order to expand its world.

And so we move on to the next steps in cementing this hard-earned victory, and that is to hold accountable those who sold out their country in order to maintain and even increase privilege. The years of lies and covering up Russia’s meddling in U.S. elections are over. Yesterday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released the declassified Intelligence Community Assessment of Foreign Threats to the 2020 federal elections report, and some people are rightfully afraid of what this might infer.

Today #ODNI released the declassified Intelligence Community assessment of foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. federal elections, view the full report here: https://t.co/XALE8fJQib pic.twitter.com/ujLaIyENBT — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) March 16, 2021

Shorter DNI on election interference:



Russia ran it back in 2020, but had a lot more inside help from senators/officials/individuals in the United States. pic.twitter.com/I3Ii4gGFUL — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) March 16, 2021

The next few months will be difficult. Many will have to face their hand in aiding and abetting some insurrection, some sedition, and maybe some treason. Those you admire, those you always tend to believe for the same lies they tell you over and again, those who are never right, those who never admit for being wrong but always ask for your money by stoking your inner privilege, might finally see proper retribution. And this might shake your very core more than anything else and forever change your views of the world.

Stay strong. Remain open to embracing change, no matter how threatening to your privilege it might seem. Have a great Wednesday.

