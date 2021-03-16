Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Person of the day is Danny O’Donnell, a NY politician.

In the news:

2021 Grammys: Megan Thee Stallion and Kaytranada Won Their First Ever Grammys

Georgia Just Killed Four “Cruel, Disgraceful” Bills Targeting Trans Youth

Arkansas Just Advanced Two Bills Targeting Trans Youth on the Same Day

Projection of the day is Set My Heart on Fire Immediately by Perfume Genius.

Optional Topic: There are many types of queers. Twinks, butches, bears, etc. If you could start your own type of queer, what would the traits/name be?

