Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 16

Introducing today’s contestants:

Wendy, a non-profit fundraising professional, is training for a marathon when she turns 50;

Brendan, a community organizer, was on SNL with Taylor Swift; and

Tom, a engineering manager, started surfing in his 40s. Tom is a one-day champ with winnings of $31,400.

Brendan missed both DDs in DJ, but his opponents simply couldn’t put together a serious rally, leaving Brendan with a runaway at $8,800 vs. $3,600 for Wendy and $1,100 for Tom.

DD1 – $1,000 – WHAT A DIVE! – Someone who profits, or a backwards somersault that lands feet first into the water (Tom lost $1,500 from his score of $3,000.)

DD2 – $1,600 – _ OF THE _ – One of Queen Elizabeth’s official titles, it was first conferred on Henry VIII by Pope Leo X (Brendan lost $4,000 from his total of $12,000 vs. $3,200 for Wendy.)

DD3 – $1,600 – HISTORIC HENRYS – The Senate’s “Great Triumvirate” was John C. Calhoun, Daniel Webster & him (Brendan lost $2,000 from his score of $9,200 vs. $3,200 for Wendy.)

FJ – TRIPLE-“A” GEOGRAPHY – Home to the Piazza Alberica, this Italian city is better known for what it supplied to works by Henry Moore & Michelangelo

Everyone was incorrect on FJ, as despite the category, none of the players attempted a guess of a place with three “a”s in the name. Brendan lost $1,200 to win with $7,600.

Triple Stumper of the day: Plenty to choose from, but Katie seemed especially distressed that no one knew the Mexican city famous for cliff divers is Acapulco.

Into the archives: The subject of the FJ clue and its famous marble have been referenced in at least 11 Jeopardy! clues going back to 1990.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is gainer? DD2 – What is Defender of the Faith? DD3 – Who was Henry Clay? FJ – What is Carrara?

