Bob’s Burgers S11E12: Die Card, or Card Trying

I’m writing this review to make up on the previous reviewer’s behalf. They retired from reviewing the show due to personal issues. The review for the new episode airing tonight will be lumped in with my other Fox ANIDOM reviews in order to avoid clogging up the site. It should be up by Monday.

Episode summary (spoilers): Linda takes the family on a long walk in the winter to a park to get the perfect family portrait but disaster ensures. It only gets worse when she gets her hand stuck in a rock, and the park ranger doesn’t seem empathic towards her situation.

My thoughts: And so we get not one but TWO winter themed episodes this season of Bob’s Burgers. I like the idea of Linda desperately trying to get the perfect family photo, to the point where the family has to walk three miles one way just to get to the site. And this is on top of the drive there. I think it started off a little bit boring but it picked up very quickly, especially when Linda gets her hand stuck in the rock. And “Die Card” is an episode that really shows the strength of the Belchers. 11 seasons in and it’s clear their loving family dynamic has not gone south like other animated sitcoms, such as The Simpsons, American Dad, and Family Guy. This one is one that focuses on them at their core and why they love each other so much. Episodes with just the Belchers are always fun to watch, and the 200th episode reminded me why I love the Belchers so much.

I’ll list some standout moments. I liked when Louise was able to solve her puzzle throughout the episode, and then use her knowledge that she learned while trying to solve it to save Linda. Louise has always proven that she is easily the most clever of the Belcher kids. If you’re interested, the puzzle Louise was trying to solve s a puzzle that has been around for over 120 years! It goes by many different names – Caged Nova, Hedgehog in a Cage, Cage and Ball, Satellite in a Cage. I’ve never done the challenge but it looks really challenging. I’m sure you’ll have fun with it though.

It’s also nice to see the Belchers be able to win again. A lot of the episodes have them lose out in the end, but at the end of the day, it just feels so good to see them win. I also enjoyed seeing Bob make homemade juice as a hobby. Homemade juice is a nice change in taste than the processed concentrate stuff. Why can’t I enjoy both. It’s good to have a variety in what you consume!

I liked this episode. It has a good focus on the family and gets pretty funny by the second act. An easy recommendation to any Bob’s Burgers fan.

Overall rating: 7.5/10

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...