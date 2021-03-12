RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13: Episode 10 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13!

This week, it’s time for the traditional makeover challenge — with a twist. The eight remaining queens will be split into pairs and make over each other! Who will impress guest judge, Loni Love? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details – challenge winners, lipsyncers, eliminated queens, and such – are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

