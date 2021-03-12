Werewolf 147 — Interstellar Pig: Day One

21 September 1864



It is with the utmost reluctance that I put pen to paper on this most grievous day, when for shame alone my soul would rather to expunge from this account, than record for all posterity these most black and bitter events. Only yesterday it was, at six bells, that the object was spotted. My brother hauled it onto the deck, his eyes already strangely covetous. Thinking it only some curiosity, I bade him take it to his cabin. He was never the same.

12 March 2021

Barney set down the old manuscript he’d found in his bedroom, glad to see that the rain had finally stopped. He spotted the neighbors — tan, laughing, as if in a commercial — retrieving their belongings from the convertible’s trunk, and he ambled downstairs, affecting a casual air.

“Need some help?” he asked the woman. She smiled at him, white teeth flashing. “Yes, thank you! Aren’t you polite?” She tossed a suitcase into Barney’s arms, and he stumbled, surprised by how heavy it was despite her nonchalance.

The three tourists introduced themselves — Zena, Manny, and Joe. They were quite curious about “the Captain’s house,” where Barney and his family were staying. Barney almost told them about the journal he’d found hidden under a floorboard in his room, but something made him reticent. For now, he helped them haul in their luggage and gratefully accepted the ice-cold soda Manny offered him. Then, Joe pulled out a box.

“Say, Barney, would you like to play a game?”

PLAYERS

1. hoho

2. sic humor

3. Flubba

4. Jude

5. Nate

6. Goat

7. malthusc

8. Hayes

9. Mac

10. Side Character

11. Sheleeta

12. anewholiday

13. raven

14. Shinichiki

15. Narrowstrife

16. emmelemm

17. Ralph

18. Grumproro

19. Louie

20. Lindsay

21. Lamb Dance

Backups

Indy

Wasp

ROLES

15 Humans (Town)

— 12 Vanilla Town

— 1 Adrianna Latham (Cop)

— 2 Barney’s Parents (Lovers / Vig)

3 Lichen (Wolves)

— 2 Vanilla Wolves

— 1 Wolf Blocker

3 Single Aliens (SKs)

— 1 Zulma

— 1 Jrlb

— 1 Moyna

Piggy (NPC)

RULES

Barney’s Parents share a QT until one of them dies, at which point the survivor becomes a two-shot Town Vigilante.

When the Wolf Blocker dies, another Wolf will inherit the role.

At Twilight, an environment will be chosen by RNG — trees, water, air, or earth (earth is neutral).

Zulma can kill in the trees and can’t be killed in the trees.



Jrlb can kill in the water and can’t be killed in the water.



Moyna can kill in the air and can’t be killed in the air.



The Piggy answers one private yes/no question during the day in QT to its holder (initial holder determined by RNG). The holder of the Piggy must give it away to someone else before Twilight or die if it’s not the last day/night. If the person to whom they give it dies that night, they also die, and the new Piggy holder will be determined by RNG. Whoever holds the Piggy on the last day/night of the game will share the win.

You are Vanilla Town. The fate of Earth is in your hands. Too bad you only have an Interstellar Relative Sapience Code (IRSC) of 93.7! Good luck!

