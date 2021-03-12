Jeopardy! recap for Mar. 12

Introducing today’s contestants:

Keith, a letter carrier, was late to his midterms;

Michalle, a librarian, left law school to write poetry; and

Dave, a field applications scientist, has a bread-loving 20-pound cat. Dave is a one-day champ with winnings of $28,300.

Michalle got back the $2,000 she lost on DD2 by scoring on DD3 and had just enough to hold the edge over Keith going into FJ with $16,800 vs. $16,082 for Keith and $4,400 for Dave.

DD1 – $400 – CAPTAIN – Captain Joseph Hazelwood was in charge on March 24, 1989 when this oil tanker hit Bligh Reef, off Alaska’s coast (Keith won $682 from his score of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,600 – GRANT WOOD’S AMERICANA – Wood painted West Branch, Iowa in a work titled “The Birthplace of” this President (Michalle lost $2,000 from her total of $9,600 vs. $12,882 for Keith.)

DD3 – $1,200 – OVERCOMING OBSTACLES – Diagnosed with ALS in the 60s & given a few years to live, he lived another 50+ to become one of the greatest scientific minds of all time (Michalle won $2,000 from her score of $13,200 vs. $14,082 for Keith.)

FJ – HISTORIC PLACES – 8 Pres. have visited this battle site with an Algonquian name about 50 miles from Washington; for McKinley, it was a return visit

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Keith, instead of making the percentage play of wagering to lock out Dave, chose to bet nearly everything. Meanwhile, Dave wisely wagered $0, winning with $4,400 for a two-day total of $32,700.

Triple Stumpers of the day: For a clue in the CAPTAIN category about a buccaneer, a reference to “a bottle of rum” didn’t lead the players to Captain Morgan. Later, in the Grant Wood category, the players couldn’t name the “presenter” of the fable about George Washington and the cherry tree, (Parson) Mason Weems.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Exxon Valdez? DD2 – Who was Hoover? DD3 – Who was Hawking? FJ – What is Antietam?

