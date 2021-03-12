Avocado Creative Writing Derby – Am I The Asshole?

Welcome to the first round of the Avocado Creative Writing Derby. Here is the prompt for this week’s submissions:

Write a Reddit-Style AITA (Am I The Asshole?) post

Post your submissions below. A brief reminder of the rules:

Limit of 2 submissions per person.

Constructive criticism is opt-in. Specify in your post if you would welcome constructive criticism. Do not offer criticism if not requested.

Site guidelines, of course, apply to all submissions.

Here is the prompt for the next round’s submissions (Open at 2 PM Eastern on March 26):

Narration from a nature documentary (courtesy of Waffle is Unbreakable)

You can do a straight nature documentary narration, or describing some other event in the style of a nature documentary narration. The choice is yours.

Have fun, everyone! And remember that the monthly prompt will open for submission also at 2 PM Eastern on March 26.

If you have other writing to share with The Avocado, or want to see others’ work, be sure to check out the Creative Endeavors thread, posted each Tuesday at 9 AM Eastern.

