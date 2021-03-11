Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

THURSDAY, MARCH 11TH, 2021:

Battlebots Season Premiere (Discovery+)

Beautiful Stutter (Discovery+)

Cake Season Premiere (FXX)

Cold Courage Series Premiere (AMC+)

Coven Of Sisters (Netflix)

Generation Series Premiere (HBO Max)

My Beautiful Stutter (Discovery+)

Stay Out Of The Fucking Attic (Discovery+)

The Block Island Sound (Netflix)

FRIDAY, MARCH 12TH, 2021:

An Organized Killer (LMN)

Assembled: The Making Of WandaVision (Disney+)

Cherry (Apple TV+)

Just In Time (Netflix)

Kid 90 (Hulu)

Life After Lockup Season Three Finale (WEtv)

Making Their Mark (Amazon)

Own The Room (Disney+)

Paradise PD Part Three Premiere (Netflix)

The Many Saints Of Newark (HBO Max)

The One Series Premiere (Netflix)

Yes Day (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MARCH 13TH, 2021:

Beyond The Headlines: Mental Health Myths And Misconceptions (Lifetime)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season Premiere (NatGeo Wild)

Golden Girls: Ageless (Reelz)

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 (Nickelodeon)

Super Soul (Discovery+)

World’s Deadliest Weather Season Premiere (Weather Channel)

SUNDAY, MARCH 14TH, 2021:

Audrey (Netflix)

How It Really Happened With Hill Harper Season Six Premiere (HLN)

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

MONDAY, MARCH 15TH, 2021:

America’s Most Wanted Reboot Series Premiere (Fox)

Intervention Season Premiere (A&E)

Struggle Alley (Kağıttan Hayatlar) (Netflix)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom Series Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, MARCH 16TH, 2021:

Holmes Family Effect (Fox)

Mayans M.C. Season Three Premiere (FX)

The Blended Bunch Series Premiere (TLC)

Waffles + Mochi Series Premiere (Netflix)

Without A Trace (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17TH, 2021:

Under Suspicion: Uncovering The Wesphael Case (Netflix)

