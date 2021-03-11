The Weekly Music Thread Celebrates Women Who Make Music

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

March 8 was International Women’s Day, which of course needs to exist because of the ongoing fight for women to achieve true equality in all areas of life on this planet. Like virtually everything else, the music industry has been historically (and continues to be) a male-dominated field in practically every way. With that in mind:

This week’s discussion prompt: Who are your favorite women who make music?

Carol Kaye is one of the most prolific bass guitarists in rock and pop history, playing on an estimated 10,000 recordings in a career spanning over 50 years. Starting out as a session guitarist in 1957 (and playing on hundreds of recordings on that instrument as well) Kaye switched to bass in 1963 and quickly made a name for herself as a member of what came to be known as The Wrecking Crew. Whether you recognize her name or not (and you should!) if you like any music from the ’60’s and ’70’s, there is a very good chance that she played on some of it – though like many session musicians at the time, she did not always receive credit.

At her most prolific, Kaye was playing 3 or 4 sessions a day, while also raising three kids on her own. One of the only women working as a session musician in male-dominated field in what was (and is still) a male-dominated industry, she later moved to soundtrack work, playing bass on the theme songs on any number of recognizable TV show theme songs and film scores. A truly amazing woman who deserves much greater recognition for all of her incredible work (and at 85 years young, is still going strong).

Fun clip of Gene Simmons being taught how to play his instrument by Carol Kaye. Even he’s smart enough to recognize the greatness of Carol Kaye.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

