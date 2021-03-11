30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 11: Your Favorite Greasy Spoon Joint Or Meal

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

Sadly, I haven’t been to a proper greasy spoon style diner in probably twenty-five years when I ended up in Dallas for some training seminar that lasted a couple of weeks. The locals took those of us who went to all sorts of great spots to eat and while there were plenty of bars we went to, we also got introduced to a number of diners like this. It’s such a part of Americana in my mind at least that I have a real love for it even if it’s not something that I’ve been able to really enjoy much. If you’ve got one that you like, what’s your favorite meal or thing about the experience there?

Bonus question: What greasy spoon type meal do you try to recreate at home?

