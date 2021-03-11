Comic Book Chat – Deadpool’s Nerdy 30

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!
Today’s Discussion – Deadpool’s 30th Anniversary
The Merc with the Mouth Deadpool was introduced wayyyyy back in February 1991. He went from villain to anti-hero to hero back to villain for a little bit then King of the Monsters. Did I miss anything?
We are celebrating his big day in style with the following discussion topics:
Favorite Deadpool comic run
Favorite Deadpool moments in pop culture
Deadpool’s longevity and popularity – is it too much of a good thing?
Favorite supporting character in Deadpool movies and comics
The endearing qualities of Wade Wilson and why he’s beloved/hated/misunderstood
Your own topics/subthreads in the comments section
