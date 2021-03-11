Comic Book Chat – Deadpool’s Nerdy 30

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Deadpool’s 30th Anniversary

The Merc with the Mouth Deadpool was introduced wayyyyy back in February 1991. He went from villain to anti-hero to hero back to villain for a little bit then King of the Monsters. Did I miss anything?

We are celebrating his big day in style with the following discussion topics:

Favorite Deadpool comic run

Favorite Deadpool moments in pop culture

Deadpool’s longevity and popularity – is it too much of a good thing?

Favorite supporting character in Deadpool movies and comics

The endearing qualities of Wade Wilson and why he’s beloved/hated/misunderstood

Your own topics/subthreads in the comments section

Thanks for stopping by to chat

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

