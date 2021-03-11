Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 44

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 42 Results:

62.50% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Objection! (2001) 62.50% Persona 4 Signs of Love 54.17% Persona 4 Heaven 54.17% Eternal Poison Grand Design 54.17% Persona 3 Battle for Everyone's Souls 45.83% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Castle of Illusions (Phantasmagoria) 45.83% Mario Kart Wii Wario's Gold Mine 41.67% Mass Effect Love Theme 37.50% Aoi Shiro The Thousand Hells That Rise From the Ocean Depths 37.50% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Harvest Dawn 37.50% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Indescribable Grief 37.50% Super Smash Bros. Brawl DJ K.K. 37.50% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Shadow Beast 33.33% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates Memories of Ring of Fates 33.33% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Fenrir 29.17% LocoRoco 2 Nyokki 29.17% God Hand Sunset Heroes 29.17% Rhythm Tengoku Remix 2 25.00% Trails in the Sky SC Infiltration 20.83% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance The Black Knight 20.83% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Karazhan Opera House 20.83% Sands of Destruction Time's Arm 20.83% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Town Mission 4

Newly Eliminated

38.46% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Professor's Deductions 38.46% Trails in the Sky SC Silver Will (Super Arrange Version) 38.46% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ashley's Song 38.46% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_DESPEDIA/. 38.46% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Remix 8 37.50% Shadow of the Colossus Resurrection 37.50% Castlevania: Dracula X chronicles Divine Bloodlines 37.50% Trails in the Sky SC The Whereabouts of Bonds 37.50% Aoi Shiro The Thousand Hells That Rise From the Ocean Depths 37.50% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Harvest Dawn 37.50% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Indescribable Grief 37.50% Super Smash Bros. Brawl DJ K.K. 37.50% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Shadow Beast 33.33% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates Memories of Ring of Fates 33.33% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Fenrir 29.17% LocoRoco 2 Nyokki 29.17% God Hand Sunset Heroes 29.17% Rhythm Tengoku Remix 2 25.00% Trails in the Sky SC Infiltration 20.83% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance The Black Knight 20.83% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Karazhan Opera House 20.83% Sands of Destruction Time's Arm 20.83% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Town Mission 4 Current Bubble: 38.46%

Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 44 will be active until Friday March 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 43 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 45 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 44 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 44 is open until Friday March 12th at 10:00PM Pacific

