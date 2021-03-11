Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 44

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 42 Results:

62.50% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Objection! (2001)
62.50% Persona 4 Signs of Love
54.17% Persona 4 Heaven
54.17% Eternal Poison Grand Design
54.17% Persona 3 Battle for Everyone’s Souls
45.83% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Castle of Illusions (Phantasmagoria)
45.83% Mario Kart Wii Wario’s Gold Mine
41.67% Mass Effect Love Theme
37.50% Aoi Shiro The Thousand Hells That Rise From the Ocean Depths
37.50% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Harvest Dawn
37.50% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Indescribable Grief
37.50% Super Smash Bros. Brawl DJ K.K.
37.50% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Shadow Beast
33.33% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates Memories of Ring of Fates
33.33% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Fenrir
29.17% LocoRoco 2 Nyokki
29.17% God Hand Sunset Heroes
29.17% Rhythm Tengoku Remix 2
25.00% Trails in the Sky SC Infiltration
20.83% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance The Black Knight
20.83% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Karazhan Opera House
20.83% Sands of Destruction Time’s Arm
20.83% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Town Mission 4

Newly Eliminated 1

Current Bubble: 38.46%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%

Sonic the Hedgehog and Mega Man 2; two great tastes that evidently don’t taste great together.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 44 will be active until Friday March 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 43 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 45 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 44 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 44 is open until Friday March 12th at 10:00PM Pacific