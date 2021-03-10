Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 43

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 41 Results:
|70.00%
|Ys Origin
|Genesis ~ Beyond the Beginning (Opening Version)
|55.00%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Boss Battle
|55.00%
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
|Under the Apple Tree
|55.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army
|Main Theme
|50.00%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Love Lab
|45.00%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Demise of the Ritual
|40.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Twilit Battle
|40.00%
|LittleBigPlanet
|The Gardens
|40.00%
|Puyo Puyo Fever 2
|I Am the Demon King, Meow
|40.00%
|Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
|Battle -Raidou- 2008
|35.00%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Ashe’s Theme
|35.00%
|Drill Dozer
|Skullker Hideout & Factory (Area 1)
|35.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|WarioWare, Inc. Medley
|35.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Loopdeloop Galaxy
|30.00%
|Genji: Dawn of the Samurai
|Tamayoribito’s Clan
|30.00%
|Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
|Everyday Detective Agency
|30.00%
|Granado Espada
|Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
|25.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Hyrule Castle
|25.00%
|Lost Via Domus
|One Mile Dash
|25.00%
|Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume
|The Accused
|20.00%
|Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness
|Miracle Sea
|20.00%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Ferris Wheel Park
|15.00%
|Phoenix Wright: Justice for All
|Shelly de Killer
|15.00%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Great Awe
Newly Eliminated 1
|37.50%
|Raiden IV
|Can’t Retrace [STAGE 2]
|37.50%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|A Violent Encounter
|37.50%
|Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
|The Terrarium Awaits
|37.50%
|Odama
|Odama Credits Song
|37.50%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Twilight Realm
|37.50%
|Raiden IV
|Flap Toward the Hope [STAGE 3]
|37.50%
|Silent Hill: Homecoming
|One More Soul to the Call
|37.50%
|LocoRoco
|LocoRoco’s Song (Yellow Version)
|37.50%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Fierce Combat
|37.50%
|Mushroom Men: The Spore Wars
|Mushroom Men Theme
|35.00%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Ashe’s Theme
|35.00%
|Drill Dozer
|Skullker Hideout & Factory (Area 1)
|35.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|WarioWare, Inc. Medley
|35.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Loopdeloop Galaxy
|30.00%
|Genji: Dawn of the Samurai
|Tamayoribito’s Clan
|30.00%
|Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
|Everyday Detective Agency
|30.00%
|Granado Espada
|Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
|25.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Hyrule Castle
|25.00%
|Lost Via Domus
|One Mile Dash
|25.00%
|Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume
|The Accused
|20.00%
|Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness
|Miracle Sea
|20.00%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Ferris Wheel Park
|15.00%
|Phoenix Wright: Justice for All
|Shelly de Killer
|15.00%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Great Awe
Current Bubble: 37.50%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 43 will be active until Thursday March 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 44 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 43 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 43 is open until Thursday March 11th at 10:00PM Pacific