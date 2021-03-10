Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 43

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 41 Results:

Spoiler 70.00% Ys Origin Genesis ~ Beyond the Beginning (Opening Version) 55.00% Final Fantasy XII Boss Battle 55.00% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Under the Apple Tree 55.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army Main Theme 50.00% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Love Lab 45.00% Shadow of the Colossus Demise of the Ritual 40.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Twilit Battle 40.00% LittleBigPlanet The Gardens 40.00% Puyo Puyo Fever 2 I Am the Demon King, Meow 40.00% Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon Battle -Raidou- 2008 35.00% Final Fantasy XII Ashe’s Theme 35.00% Drill Dozer Skullker Hideout & Factory (Area 1) 35.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl WarioWare, Inc. Medley 35.00% Super Mario Galaxy Loopdeloop Galaxy 30.00% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Tamayoribito’s Clan 30.00% Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon Everyday Detective Agency 30.00% Granado Espada Toccata and Fugue in D Minor 25.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Hyrule Castle 25.00% Lost Via Domus One Mile Dash 25.00% Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume The Accused 20.00% Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness Miracle Sea 20.00% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Ferris Wheel Park 15.00% Phoenix Wright: Justice for All Shelly de Killer 15.00% Trails in the Sky SC Great Awe [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 37.50% Raiden IV Can’t Retrace [STAGE 2] 37.50% Shadow of the Colossus A Violent Encounter 37.50% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts The Terrarium Awaits 37.50% Odama Odama Credits Song 37.50% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Twilight Realm 37.50% Raiden IV Flap Toward the Hope [STAGE 3] 37.50% Silent Hill: Homecoming One More Soul to the Call 37.50% LocoRoco LocoRoco’s Song (Yellow Version) 37.50% Valkyria Chronicles Fierce Combat 37.50% Mushroom Men: The Spore Wars Mushroom Men Theme 35.00% Final Fantasy XII Ashe’s Theme 35.00% Drill Dozer Skullker Hideout & Factory (Area 1) 35.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl WarioWare, Inc. Medley 35.00% Super Mario Galaxy Loopdeloop Galaxy 30.00% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Tamayoribito’s Clan 30.00% Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon Everyday Detective Agency 30.00% Granado Espada Toccata and Fugue in D Minor 25.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Hyrule Castle 25.00% Lost Via Domus One Mile Dash 25.00% Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume The Accused 20.00% Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness Miracle Sea 20.00% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Ferris Wheel Park 15.00% Phoenix Wright: Justice for All Shelly de Killer 15.00% Trails in the Sky SC Great Awe Current Bubble: 37.50%

Projected Final Bubble: 41.67% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 43 will be active until Thursday March 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 44 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 43 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 43 is open until Thursday March 11th at 10:00PM Pacific

