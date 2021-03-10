Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 43

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 41 Results:

Spoiler

70.00% Ys Origin Genesis ~ Beyond the Beginning (Opening Version)
55.00% Final Fantasy XII Boss Battle
55.00% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Under the Apple Tree
55.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army Main Theme
50.00% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Love Lab
45.00% Shadow of the Colossus Demise of the Ritual
40.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Twilit Battle
40.00% LittleBigPlanet The Gardens
40.00% Puyo Puyo Fever 2 I Am the Demon King, Meow
40.00% Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon Battle -Raidou- 2008
35.00% Final Fantasy XII Ashe’s Theme
35.00% Drill Dozer Skullker Hideout & Factory (Area 1)
35.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl WarioWare, Inc. Medley
35.00% Super Mario Galaxy Loopdeloop Galaxy
30.00% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Tamayoribito’s Clan
30.00% Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon Everyday Detective Agency
30.00% Granado Espada Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
25.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Hyrule Castle
25.00% Lost Via Domus One Mile Dash
25.00% Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume The Accused
20.00% Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness Miracle Sea
20.00% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Ferris Wheel Park
15.00% Phoenix Wright: Justice for All Shelly de Killer
15.00% Trails in the Sky SC Great Awe

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

37.50% Raiden IV Can’t Retrace [STAGE 2]
37.50% Shadow of the Colossus A Violent Encounter
37.50% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts The Terrarium Awaits
37.50% Odama Odama Credits Song
37.50% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Twilight Realm
37.50% Raiden IV Flap Toward the Hope [STAGE 3]
37.50% Silent Hill: Homecoming One More Soul to the Call
37.50% LocoRoco LocoRoco’s Song (Yellow Version)
37.50% Valkyria Chronicles Fierce Combat
37.50% Mushroom Men: The Spore Wars Mushroom Men Theme
Current Bubble: 37.50%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 43 will be active until Thursday March 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 44 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 43 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 43 is open until Thursday March 11th at 10:00PM Pacific