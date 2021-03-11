RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2: Episode 9 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls, fancy a slice? Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, season two!

This week, the queens’ acting skills are put to the test as they star in a new soap opera, BeastEnders. To help them with their roles, EastEnders legend Natalie Cassidy, aka Sonia, gives the queens a soap acting masterclass. Who will impress the judges? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details – challenge winners, lipsyncers, eliminated queens, and such – are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

