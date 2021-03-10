Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (March 10, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Looking for something pleasant and relaxing to listen to? Then I recommend Toki Asako’s new album, Home Town ~Cover Songs~. You might recognize her name because I’ve written about her music before, and she sings the second season opening of Fruits Basket (which is included on the new album). Her music is available on streaming services, so if you like what you hear below, I hope you’ll seek out more!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

