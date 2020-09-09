Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (September 9, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! It’s rainy and sleepy today where I am, so I’m going to need some J-Pop to get me ready for the day. Lately, I’ve been listening to a lot of Toki Asako, who you may recognize from the current Fruits Basket opening. My favorite album of hers at the moment is Pink, released in 2017 and described as a “modern take on city pop” , which seems like an accurate description to me. If you’re looking for something new and fun to listen to, I recommend Toki Asako. Here is my favorite song from Pink. Enjoy!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...