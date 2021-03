The best cat in all the world is five years old today. Party!

Here’s the obligatory first baby Badger pic, plus a montage of how he’s been living this past year.

No matter how old he gets, he is always on the lookout for the BLANKET MONSTER!





And of course he remains incredibly graceful despite his advancing years.

Have an awesome Badger Day, Avocados!

