Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: audiobooks. I can’t focus on audiobooks, and I envy folks who can take in their books that way. What are your experiences with audiobooks? Which would you recommend because the narrators were so good? When is your optimal time to listen to books?

(hat tip to Ornery Ballsack)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

3/17: favorites from your own country or culture (h/t to Eric Pharand)

3/24: how middle/high school required reading worked (h/t to Warmerdam)

3/31: literary trickery

4/7: when good gimmicks go bad

4/14: waiting is the hardest part – author and publisher delays

4/21: celebrities who write

4/28: better read at a different age (h/t to Pliny the Millennial)

5/5: world lit every 80 days

5/12: innovators – fiction and non-fiction that changed the possibilities of the form

5/19: authors whose books you’ll read, no matter what

5/26: knowing culture or history to understand a book’s references (h/t Mongo Only Pawn)

6/2: the dream cast for an adaptation (h/t Antononymous)

6/9: read in order to avoid spoilers (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

6/16: the definition of insanity



Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

