Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 10

Introducing today’s contestants:

James, a naval aviator, watched Jeopardy! with his dancing toddler;

Lori, a fiction and part-time science writer, saw the Hubble Telescope on the ground; and

Zach, a financial advisor, was a 16-year-old speechwriter. Zach is a one-day champ with winnings of $22,801.

Lori was correct on both DDs in DJ, but still didn’t have enough to hold off the late rally of James, who led into FJ with $17,400 vs. $14,800 for Lori and $9,400 for Zach.

DD1 – $800 – U.S. COINS – Old West artist James Earle Fraser designed this 1913 coin with a Native American design (Zach fell further into the red, losing the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,600 – COLORFUL RIVERS – Stretching from Tibet to the Bo Hai Gulf in the Pacific, this 3,400 mile river is often called the cradle of Chinese civilization (Lori won $2,000 from her score of $7,400 to break a tie for first with James.)

DD3 (video) – $2,000 – MEDICINE – As its name indicates, this heart valve regulates blood flow to the lungs; if it’s damaged, the heart gets stressed (Lori won $3,000 from her total of $10,600 vs. $7,800 for James.)

FJ – LITERARY THRILLERS – The only Ian Fleming James Bond novel not told in the third person, it’s narrated by one of 007’s paramours

Lori and Zach were correct on FJ, with Lori adding $4,001 to win with $18,801.

No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect guess for the 1809 “Liberty Cap” coin that was larger than today at .74 inches in diameter, which was a dime.

That’s after our time: No one could provide the adjective that precedes “Dreams” in the title of a 2018 Juice Wrld hit, “Lucid”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a (Buffalo) nickel? DD2 – What is the Yellow River? DD3 – What is pulmonary? FJ – What is “The Spy Who Loved Me”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...