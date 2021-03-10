Dating, Relationships, and Sex (03/10/2021)

I actually had a topic I wanted to do today, but things have been kinda crazy and I forgot that today is Wednesday, so I’ll need to type it up for next week. I am terribly sorry, but I hope everybody still has a great time and is okay! <3

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

