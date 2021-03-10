The Language Game

This is an idea I’ve been wanting to try for a while. The idea is that people will post sentences, or phrases, in non-English languages, perhaps giving some hints, and then those who don’t speak the given language will try to work out what it says.

Here’s how I suggest it should work. If you want to post things in a language, create a top-level bolded comment with the name of that language. Then under that comment, post your challenges. I’ll get the ball rolling by doing some Old English ones.

Another thing we could do if anyone likes would be to have a subthread where we post samples from a language and people have to guess what language it is.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...