Werewolf 146: Hades – Day 4

Demeter’s chamber is quite, save for the crunch of gravel under the Oracle of Delphi’s feet. She pushes a boulder up the side of a hill until her hands ache. A figure with a whip appears behind her.

“Are you surprised, vermin?”

Sisyphus was not. A second later the boulder rolled down the hill, never to be nudged again.

Sister Jude has died (again). They were Sisyphus (the Jailer).

The party huddled together and waited for another scream to pierce the night. None comes. One must imagine Sister Jude happy.

The adventurers come to another fork and glance at the symbols above the doorways: a winged heel, and a heart.

Players moonstermash VANILLA TOWN Goat VANILLA TOWN Sister Jude SISYPHUS (JAILER) Wasp hohodor Nate PATROCLUS (LOVER) Grumproro ACHILLES (LOVER) Ralph VANILLA TOWN Louie VANILLA TOWN Flubba Indy malthusc Lamb Dance Hayes Bones Sheleeta VANILLA TOWN April Jake Gramps TISIPHONE (WOLF) Owen VANILLA TOWN Backups: Lindsay Narrow Lutair [collapse]

Roles 5 Tortured Souls – Vanilla Town Athena – Investigator. Scans one player per night and gets result of “Wolf” or “Not Wolf”. The Fury Sisters (plus Hypnos!) – Wolves Megaera – She has a job to do, and by Zeus she’ll do it. But is she really that bad deep down? Signs point to no. She will scan as “Not Wolf” if investigated by the cop. Alecto – Nothing special, but don’t tell her that. Carries out the wolf kill now that Tisiphone is dead. Hypnos – Can put a player to sleep each night, cancelling out their night action. Death Incarnate, Thanatos – Serial Killer Kills one player per night. Wins when it comes down to them or one other player. [collapse]

Rules Ties are handled by RNG between tied players. Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when the SK is dead and wolves equal the remaining number of Townies. SK wins when it comes down to them and one other person. Please try to make at least three posts per day. Failure to do so may result in players being replaced or mod-killed. Quoting directly from a QT is forbidden. Please ask the mod any questions you may have concerning this. RP is encouraged but optional. Be respectful, and attack arguments, not people. The mod is making this up as he goes along. Be kind. [collapse]

Chamber Rules The Hermes chamber will allow the players to send a message to the graveyard. The graveyard will send one back, to be read the next day. The Centaur Heart chamber will have the mod host a contest. The winner receives a centaur heart, making them immune to one night or day kill. It will be awarded at Twilight on Day 5 and disappear at Twilight on Day 6. [collapse]

Vanilla Town Message Welcome to Hades! Whatever sins you may have committed in the life before (pride, gluttony, tax evasion), you’re here now, plotting your escape. You have no power other than your vote, but keep an eye out for any rewards you may earn as you traverse the chambers. [collapse]

Twilight will be at 8 PM CST on Wedneday, March 10th.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...