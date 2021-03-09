The Psycho Goreman Night Thread (March 9, 2021)

Steven Kostanski’s Psycho Goreman is my favourite film of the year so far. It’s hilarious, horrific, and wonderfully inventive when it comes to practical special effects which hark back to the spirit of 80’s schlock movies. There’s also a wonderful extended homage to the Transformers film (the good one from 1986, that is) which took me a few minutes to catch but made me grin wildly.

“Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn’t long before PG’s reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues’ gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.

Have a friggin’ great night, everyone!

