Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 41

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 39 & 40 Results
Group 39:
|50.00%
|Sonic Unleashed
|Empire City (Night)
|50.00%
|Lumines II
|tiny piano
|50.00%
|Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
|Questioning (Allegro, 2004)
|50.00%
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|Eternally Bonded
|50.00%
|Let’s Tap
|Tap de Papapaya
|41.67%
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
|On the Verge of Assault
|41.67%
|Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
|Extreme Outlaw King
|37.50%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Fierce Combat
|37.50%
|Mushroom Men: The Spore Wars
|Mushroom Men Theme
|37.50%
|Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2
|Epic Battle
|29.17%
|Assassin’s Creed
|City of Jerusalem
|29.17%
|LocoRoco
|LocoRoco’s Song (Pink Version)
|29.17%
|Sonic Unleashed
|Savannah Citadel (Night)
|25.00%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|The Grey Havens
|25.00%
|Mirror’s Edge
|Flight (Combat)
|20.83%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Heavy Dog
|20.83%
|The World Ends With You
|Detonation
|20.83%
|Mega Man ZX Advent
|A Wind Continuing Toward The Future (Credits Theme)
|20.83%
|Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|Bloody Blades
|16.67%
|Metal Gear Solid 4
|Father and Son
|16.67%
|Advance Wars: Days of Ruin
|Flight of the Coward – Waylon
|16.67%
|ObsCure
|Give Us Eternity
|16.67%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|East of the Sea
|16.67%
|Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
|Tibet Ambient
A 5-way tie for first! If that sort of thing mattered anymore we’d have a real pickle on our hands; instead we simply get to celebrate the diversity on display. We’ve got a JRPG, a Sonic, a Puzzle Game, a Visual Novel, and a Weird. We’re a Nintendo flagship away from a full house!
Group 40:
|54.17%
|Persona 4
|Never More
|54.17%
|Civilization IV
|Baba Yetu
|50.00%
|Mass Effect
|The Normandy
|50.00%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|The 13th Dilemma
|50.00%
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Tropical Jungle (The Jungle ~ The Swamp)
|45.83%
|Aoi Shiro
|Drawing Water
|41.67%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Melty Molten Galaxy
|41.67%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Esper
|37.50%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Curtain of Night
|37.50%
|Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney
|Apollo Justice ~ A New Trial is in Session!
|33.33%
|Zero: Tsukihami no Kamen [Fatal Frame 4]
|The Tsukimori Song
|33.33%
|Metal Gear Solid 4
|Metal Gear Saga
|33.33%
|Infinite Undiscovery
|Forgotten Bard
|33.33%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Power-Hungry Fool
|33.33%
|Etrian Odyssey
|Ecstasy
|33.33%
|Knights in the Nightmare
|Her Highness’ Tactical Instruction
|29.17%
|Yakuza
|Intelligence for Violence
|29.17%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Dancing Without Malice or Mercy
|29.17%
|Ibara
|Robot No.28
|25.00%
|No More Heroes
|Steel Python
|25.00%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|Iris (music box version)
|20.83%
|ObsCure
|The First Queen
|20.83%
|Mass Effect
|Refinery
|20.83%
|No More Heroes
|Samurai Summer
“Baba Yetu” is pretty famous, being the first video game song to win a Grammy, at a time when The Gamers™ were desperate for mainstream approval. But in that context 54.17% is honestly kinda low; will it be able to live up to its reputation in the playoffs?
Newly Eliminated 1
|37.04%
|La-Mulana
|Sabbat
|37.04%
|Bully
|Boxing: Boss
|37.04%
|Lunar Knights
|Monster Hunt
|37.04%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Central Tower “Axis Pillar”
|37.04%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Remix 9
|36.84%
|Opoona
|Matia Mine
|36.84%
|Super Paper Mario
|Lineland Road
|36.84%
|Dead Rising
|Frank West
|36.84%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Overture
|36.84%
|Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
|Main Theme
|36.36%
|Persona 4
|Game
|36.36%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Ocarina of Time Medley
|36.36%
|God Hand
|Yet Oh See Mind
|36.36%
|Aion
|Forgotten Sorrow
|36.36%
|Odin Sphere
|Attic Archive Orchestra Version
|36.36%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Rabanastre Downtown
|36.36%
|Yakuza Kenzan!
|Dance Music from Ancient Japan
Current Bubble: 37.50%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%
The projected bubble’s been working its way down all last week, and it finally crosses down into the 41 tier. I personally don’t expect it to settle much lower than this, but encouraging news for any fans of bubble songs.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Tuesday March 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 41 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday March 9th at 10:00PM Pacific