Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 41

Group 39 & 40 Results

Spoiler Group 39: 50.00% Sonic Unleashed Empire City (Night) 50.00% Lumines II tiny piano 50.00% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Questioning (Allegro, 2004) 50.00% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Eternally Bonded 50.00% Let’s Tap Tap de Papapaya 41.67% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII On the Verge of Assault 41.67% Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice Extreme Outlaw King 37.50% Valkyria Chronicles Fierce Combat 37.50% Mushroom Men: The Spore Wars Mushroom Men Theme 37.50% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2 Epic Battle 29.17% Assassin’s Creed City of Jerusalem 29.17% LocoRoco LocoRoco’s Song (Pink Version) 29.17% Sonic Unleashed Savannah Citadel (Night) 25.00% The Lord of the Rings Online The Grey Havens 25.00% Mirror’s Edge Flight (Combat) 20.83% Shadow the Hedgehog Heavy Dog 20.83% The World Ends With You Detonation 20.83% Mega Man ZX Advent A Wind Continuing Toward The Future (Credits Theme) 20.83% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Bloody Blades 16.67% Metal Gear Solid 4 Father and Son 16.67% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Flight of the Coward – Waylon 16.67% ObsCure Give Us Eternity 16.67% The Lord of the Rings Online East of the Sea 16.67% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Tibet Ambient A 5-way tie for first! If that sort of thing mattered anymore we’d have a real pickle on our hands; instead we simply get to celebrate the diversity on display. We’ve got a JRPG, a Sonic, a Puzzle Game, a Visual Novel, and a Weird. We’re a Nintendo flagship away from a full house! Group 40: 54.17% Persona 4 Never More 54.17% Civilization IV Baba Yetu 50.00% Mass Effect The Normandy 50.00% Kingdom Hearts II The 13th Dilemma 50.00% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Tropical Jungle (The Jungle ~ The Swamp) 45.83% Aoi Shiro Drawing Water 41.67% Super Mario Galaxy Melty Molten Galaxy 41.67% Final Fantasy XII Esper 37.50% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Curtain of Night 37.50% Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Apollo Justice ~ A New Trial is in Session! 33.33% Zero: Tsukihami no Kamen [Fatal Frame 4] The Tsukimori Song 33.33% Metal Gear Solid 4 Metal Gear Saga 33.33% Infinite Undiscovery Forgotten Bard 33.33% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Power-Hungry Fool 33.33% Etrian Odyssey Ecstasy 33.33% Knights in the Nightmare Her Highness’ Tactical Instruction 29.17% Yakuza Intelligence for Violence 29.17% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Dancing Without Malice or Mercy 29.17% Ibara Robot No.28 25.00% No More Heroes Steel Python 25.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Iris (music box version) 20.83% ObsCure The First Queen 20.83% Mass Effect Refinery 20.83% No More Heroes Samurai Summer “Baba Yetu” is pretty famous, being the first video game song to win a Grammy, at a time when The Gamers™ were desperate for mainstream approval. But in that context 54.17% is honestly kinda low; will it be able to live up to its reputation in the playoffs? [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 37.50% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2 Epic Battle 37.50% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Curtain of Night 37.50% Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Apollo Justice ~ A New Trial is in Session! 37.04% La-Mulana Sabbat 37.04% Bully Boxing: Boss 37.04% Lunar Knights Monster Hunt 37.04% Trails in the Sky SC Central Tower “Axis Pillar” 37.04% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Remix 9 36.84% Opoona Matia Mine 36.84% Super Paper Mario Lineland Road 36.84% Dead Rising Frank West 36.84% Super Mario Galaxy Overture 36.84% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Main Theme 36.36% Persona 4 Game 36.36% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ocarina of Time Medley 36.36% God Hand Yet Oh See Mind 36.36% Aion Forgotten Sorrow 36.36% Odin Sphere Attic Archive Orchestra Version 36.36% Final Fantasy XII Rabanastre Downtown 36.36% Yakuza Kenzan! Dance Music from Ancient Japan 33.33% Zero: Tsukihami no Kamen [Fatal Frame 4] The Tsukimori Song 33.33% Metal Gear Solid 4 Metal Gear Saga 33.33% Infinite Undiscovery Forgotten Bard 33.33% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Power-Hungry Fool 33.33% Etrian Odyssey Ecstasy 33.33% Knights in the Nightmare Her Highness’ Tactical Instruction 29.17% Assassin’s Creed City of Jerusalem 29.17% LocoRoco LocoRoco’s Song (Pink Version) 29.17% Sonic Unleashed Savannah Citadel (Night) 29.17% Yakuza Intelligence for Violence 29.17% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Dancing Without Malice or Mercy 29.17% Ibara Robot No.28 25.00% The Lord of the Rings Online The Grey Havens 25.00% Mirror’s Edge Flight (Combat) 25.00% No More Heroes Steel Python 25.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Iris (music box version) 20.83% Shadow the Hedgehog Heavy Dog 20.83% The World Ends With You Detonation 20.83% Mega Man ZX Advent A Wind Continuing Toward The Future (Credits Theme) 20.83% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Bloody Blades 20.83% ObsCure The First Queen 20.83% Mass Effect Refinery 20.83% No More Heroes Samurai Summer 16.67% Metal Gear Solid 4 Father and Son 16.67% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Flight of the Coward – Waylon 16.67% ObsCure Give Us Eternity 16.67% The Lord of the Rings Online East of the Sea 16.67% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Tibet Ambient Current Bubble: 37.50%

Projected Final Bubble: 41.67% The projected bubble’s been working its way down all last week, and it finally crosses down into the 41 tier. I personally don’t expect it to settle much lower than this, but encouraging news for any fans of bubble songs. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Tuesday March 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 41 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday March 9th at 10:00PM Pacific

