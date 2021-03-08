Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 41

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 39 & 40 Results

Group 39:

50.00% Sonic Unleashed Empire City (Night)
50.00% Lumines II tiny piano
50.00% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Questioning (Allegro, 2004)
50.00% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Eternally Bonded
50.00% Let’s Tap Tap de Papapaya
41.67% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII On the Verge of Assault
41.67% Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice Extreme Outlaw King
37.50% Valkyria Chronicles Fierce Combat
37.50% Mushroom Men: The Spore Wars Mushroom Men Theme
37.50% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2 Epic Battle
29.17% Assassin’s Creed City of Jerusalem
29.17% LocoRoco LocoRoco’s Song (Pink Version)
29.17% Sonic Unleashed Savannah Citadel (Night)
25.00% The Lord of the Rings Online The Grey Havens
25.00% Mirror’s Edge Flight (Combat)
20.83% Shadow the Hedgehog Heavy Dog
20.83% The World Ends With You Detonation
20.83% Mega Man ZX Advent A Wind Continuing Toward The Future (Credits Theme)
20.83% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Bloody Blades
16.67% Metal Gear Solid 4 Father and Son
16.67% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Flight of the Coward – Waylon
16.67% ObsCure Give Us Eternity
16.67% The Lord of the Rings Online East of the Sea
16.67% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Tibet Ambient

A 5-way tie for first! If that sort of thing mattered anymore we’d have a real pickle on our hands; instead we simply get to celebrate the diversity on display. We’ve got a JRPG, a Sonic, a Puzzle Game, a Visual Novel, and a Weird. We’re a Nintendo flagship away from a full house!

Group 40:

54.17% Persona 4 Never More
54.17% Civilization IV Baba Yetu
50.00% Mass Effect The Normandy
50.00% Kingdom Hearts II The 13th Dilemma
50.00% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Tropical Jungle (The Jungle ~ The Swamp)
45.83% Aoi Shiro Drawing Water
41.67% Super Mario Galaxy Melty Molten Galaxy
41.67% Final Fantasy XII Esper
37.50% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Curtain of Night
37.50% Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Apollo Justice ~ A New Trial is in Session!
33.33% Zero: Tsukihami no Kamen [Fatal Frame 4] The Tsukimori Song
33.33% Metal Gear Solid 4 Metal Gear Saga
33.33% Infinite Undiscovery Forgotten Bard
33.33% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Power-Hungry Fool
33.33% Etrian Odyssey Ecstasy
33.33% Knights in the Nightmare Her Highness’ Tactical Instruction
29.17% Yakuza Intelligence for Violence
29.17% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Dancing Without Malice or Mercy
29.17% Ibara Robot No.28
25.00% No More Heroes Steel Python
25.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Iris (music box version)
20.83% ObsCure The First Queen
20.83% Mass Effect Refinery
20.83% No More Heroes Samurai Summer

“Baba Yetu” is pretty famous, being the first video game song to win a Grammy, at a time when The Gamers were desperate for mainstream approval. But in that context 54.17% is honestly kinda low; will it be able to live up to its reputation in the playoffs?

Newly Eliminated 1

37.50% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2 Epic Battle
37.50% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Curtain of Night
37.50% Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Apollo Justice ~ A New Trial is in Session!
37.04% La-Mulana Sabbat
37.04% Bully Boxing: Boss
37.04% Lunar Knights Monster Hunt
37.04% Trails in the Sky SC Central Tower “Axis Pillar”
37.04% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Remix 9
36.84% Opoona Matia Mine
36.84% Super Paper Mario Lineland Road
36.84% Dead Rising Frank West
36.84% Super Mario Galaxy Overture
36.84% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Main Theme
36.36% Persona 4 Game
36.36% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ocarina of Time Medley
36.36% God Hand Yet Oh See Mind
36.36% Aion Forgotten Sorrow
36.36% Odin Sphere Attic Archive Orchestra Version
36.36% Final Fantasy XII Rabanastre Downtown
36.36% Yakuza Kenzan! Dance Music from Ancient Japan
33.33% Zero: Tsukihami no Kamen [Fatal Frame 4] The Tsukimori Song
33.33% Metal Gear Solid 4 Metal Gear Saga
33.33% Infinite Undiscovery Forgotten Bard
33.33% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Power-Hungry Fool
33.33% Etrian Odyssey Ecstasy
33.33% Knights in the Nightmare Her Highness’ Tactical Instruction
29.17% Assassin’s Creed City of Jerusalem
29.17% LocoRoco LocoRoco’s Song (Pink Version)
29.17% Sonic Unleashed Savannah Citadel (Night)
29.17% Yakuza Intelligence for Violence
29.17% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Dancing Without Malice or Mercy
29.17% Ibara Robot No.28
25.00% The Lord of the Rings Online The Grey Havens
25.00% Mirror’s Edge Flight (Combat)
25.00% No More Heroes Steel Python
25.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Iris (music box version)
20.83% Shadow the Hedgehog Heavy Dog
20.83% The World Ends With You Detonation
20.83% Mega Man ZX Advent A Wind Continuing Toward The Future (Credits Theme)
20.83% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Bloody Blades
20.83% ObsCure The First Queen
20.83% Mass Effect Refinery
20.83% No More Heroes Samurai Summer
16.67% Metal Gear Solid 4 Father and Son
16.67% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Flight of the Coward – Waylon
16.67% ObsCure Give Us Eternity
16.67% The Lord of the Rings Online East of the Sea
16.67% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Tibet Ambient

Current Bubble: 37.50%
Projected Final Bubble: 41.67%

The projected bubble’s been working its way down all last week, and it finally crosses down into the 41 tier. I personally don’t expect it to settle much lower than this, but encouraging news for any fans of bubble songs.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Tuesday March 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 41 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday March 9th at 10:00PM Pacific