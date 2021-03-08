Ad Space: What’s a Computer?

You are now entering Ad Space , a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product:

Apple’s iPad Pro tablet computer

The Promotion:

The Pitch:

There is no Dana computer, only Zuul iPad.

Here’s the thing: 97% of this commercial is pretty excellent. Apple’s trying to show off how versatile their new iPad is, so we see a kid using it in a lot of different locations, doing a lot of different things, all of them looking like fun, set to a jaunty tune, and following the show-don’t-tell rule admirably. It’s a darn good commercial.

Then comes that line. “What’s a computer?”

It’s obvious what they’re going for. Apple’s trying to say that the iPad is the wave of the future, that it performs so many functions so well, people won’t need any other computer … and so kids will grow up never hearing the word “computer”, because why would they know the generic name for the product when Apple brand iPads are all there is?

That’s … I mean … the sheer f#cking hubris of it!

Yes, commercials are meant to talk up how awesome their product is, often to hyperbolic degrees. But to openly advocate a future where they have a complete monopoly on the computer industry? Where the new generation can’t even conceive of non-iPad computers existing? Where saying the word “computer”, instead of one of Apple’s trademarked brand names, marks you as an out of touch oldie?

That feels like it’s crossing a line.

Or am I reading too much into it?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...