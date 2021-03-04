The Thursday Politics Thread Is Threatened Again

Morning Politocadoes!

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act’s passage was expedited by the US House of Representatives last night. Due to threats of another takeover attempt of the Capitol, all voting for today has been canceled and the House will be in recess. The Senate will remain in session, however, to continue work on the COVID relief bill.

Rep. Michael McCaul says fmr. Pres. Trump has a responsibility to tell extremists, who believe Trump will be inaugurated on March 4, and who the FBI say are plotting a possible attack on the US Capitol, to stand down. “This threat is credible. It's real." https://t.co/txZq2tbwMH pic.twitter.com/n4X4WbwTIo — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 3, 2021

For those new to the game, March 4th is the date for Donald Trump’s “actual” second inauguration, wherein some believe he will become the 19th President. Prior to the passage of the 20th amendment, this was the original inauguration day and it was changed to shorten the length of the Lame Duck period of the outgoing president. Trump cultists are either of the belief that he’s secretly going to assume power, or are going to make him President on that day.

This also has ties to some Sovereign Citizen beliefs that have to do with the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871’s passage. The act effectively created a single municipal government for the entire district that we now know as Washington, D.C. Due to some wording, used in an extremely limited context, and with a layman’s understanding of 19th century legalese, Sovereign Citizens are of the belief that the US ceased to be a country and was now a corporation which also ended that line of succession for Presidents. Ulysses S. Grant was the 18th President, so who’d be the 19th now? Yeah.

For the record, I don’t think there’s a viable explanation for why Trump would have ever used the ’45’ title quite so frequently if this had been the “Plan” all along but we’re talking nonsense right now, how dare I even bring it up?

Despite the silliness of the beliefs underpinning March 4th, this is something to take deadly serious. After January 6th, security is on high alert with many officials speaking of credible threats from militia groups. Hopefully with an administration that actually cares in charge of things, today will be a relatively normal one. If anything, things like this highlight the clear and present danger these terrorists represent. Trump spoke at CPAC last week and his language, not once referring to President Biden as President, told his supporters exactly what they wanted to hear. They aren’t going away and we need to be on high alert.

