Best Vegetable Tournament: Round 2 – Sweet Sixteen

Time to see which delightful greenies made it:



Round 1 Results

Match 1: Green Onions (57) vs. Bell Pepper (31)

Match 2: Corn (64) vs. Jalapeno Pepper (28)

Match 3: Ginger (60) vs. Eggplant (24)

Match 4: Chickpeas (54) vs. Tomatillo (28)

Match 5: Carrots (55) vs. Black Beans (40)

Match 6: Spinach (64) vs. Lentils (19)

Match 7: Beefsteak Tomato (41) vs. Bok Choy (35)

Match 8: Potato (74) vs. Cucumber (23)

Match 9: Red Onion (55) vs. North American Sweet Potato (36)

Match 10: Shallots (48) vs. Olives (47) [TIE BROKEN BY ME]

Match 11: Pickles (52) vs. Asparagus (46)

Match 12: Avocado (59) vs. Leek (28)

Match 13: Broccoli (71) vs. Romaine Lettuce (23)

Match 14: Brussels Sprouts (44) vs. Portobello Mushroom (42)

Match 15: Garlic (79) vs. Celery (10)

Match 16: Vidalia Onion (44) vs. Cabbage (31)