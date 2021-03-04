Best Vegetable Tournament: Round 2 – Sweet Sixteen

Time to see which delightful greenies made it:
Round 1 Results
Match 1: Green Onions (57) vs. Bell Pepper (31)
Match 2: Corn (64) vs. Jalapeno Pepper (28)
Match 3: Ginger (60) vs. Eggplant (24)
Match 4: Chickpeas (54) vs. Tomatillo (28)
Match 5: Carrots (55) vs. Black Beans (40)
Match 6: Spinach (64) vs. Lentils (19)
Match 7: Beefsteak Tomato (41) vs. Bok Choy (35)
Match 8: Potato (74) vs. Cucumber (23)
Match 9: Red Onion (55) vs. North American Sweet Potato (36)
Match 10: Shallots (48) vs. Olives (47) [TIE BROKEN BY ME]
Match 11: Pickles (52) vs. Asparagus (46)
Match 12: Avocado (59) vs. Leek (28)
Match 13: Broccoli (71) vs. Romaine Lettuce (23)
Match 14: Brussels Sprouts (44) vs. Portobello Mushroom (42)
Match 15: Garlic (79) vs. Celery (10)
Match 16: Vidalia Onion (44) vs. Cabbage (31)
Some sweet stats:
- Veggie with lowest votes to progress to the next round – Beefsteak Tomato (41) which narrowly beat Bok Choy (35)
- Veggie with most votes to be eliminated – Olives (47), in a literal tie with Shallots (48, tie broken by me)
- Biggest beatdown – Garlic (79) beat Celery (10) by a whopping 69 votes (niiiiiiiice)
Voting will close 6 March, 4:30am EST