Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s the most recent app you’ve added for streaming?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 4TH, 2021:

A Million Little Things Spring Premiere (ABC)

Baron Noir Season Three Premiere (Topic)

Deadly Type With Candice DeLong Series Premiere (Discovery+)

For Heaven’s Sake (Paramount+)

Grey’s Anatomy Spring Premiere (ABC)

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Lucky (Shudder)

My Mane Problem (ALLBLAK)

Pacific Rim: The Black Series Premiere (Netflix)

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests (HBO Max)

Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)

Station 21 Spring Premiere (ABC)

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News (Paramount+)

Strange Evidence Season Premiere (Science)

The Deadly Type With Candice Delong Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Real World Homecoming: New York Series Premiere (Paramount+)

The TS Madison Experience Series Premiere (WE tv) – The Walrus & The Whistleblower (Discovery+)

What On Earth? Season Premiere (Science)

FRIDAY, MARCH 5TH, 2021:

Boss Level (Hulu)City Of Ghosts Series Premiere (Netflix)Coming 2 America (Amazon)

Dangerous Medicine (LMN)

Nevenka: Breaking The Silence (Netflix)

Raya & The Last Dragon (Disney+ Premium)

Sentinelle (Netflix)

Warren Jeffs: Cult of Personality (Reelz)

Wynonna Earp Season 4b Premiere (Syfy)

SATURDAY, MARCH 6TH, 2021:

Beyond the Headlines: Beauty Queens Gone Bad (Lifetime)

Circle Of Deception (Lifetime)

The Real Hunt For Red October (Reelz)

Snow Animals (BBC America)

SUNDAY, MARCH 7TH, 2021:

Ellen’s Game Of Games (NBC)

Good Girls (NBC)Married To Medicine Season Eight Premiere (Bravo)

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS)

Pennyworth Season Premiere (Epix)

Ride With Norman Reedus Season Premiere (AMC)

The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska Season Premiere (Discovery+)

Tournament Of Champions Season Premiere (Food)

2021 Critic’s Choice Awards (The CW)

Vice (Showtime)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Series Premiere (ABC)

MONDAY, MARCH 8TH, 2021:

Bombay Begums Series Premiere (Netflix)

Rock The Block Season Premiere (HGTV)

Web Of Lies (Discovery+)

TUESDAY, MARCH 9TH, 2021:

COVID Diaries NYC (HBO)

Moonshiners: Smoke Ring Series Premiere (Discovery+)

63 Up (BritBox)

The Houseboat (Netflix)

Unexpected Love (MHz Choice)

Unraveled: The Long Island Serial Killer (Discovery+)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10TH, 2021:

Dealer Series Premiere (Netflix)

Game Of Talents Series Premiere (Fox)

Last Chance U: Basketball Season Premiere (Netflix)

Marriage Or Mortgage Series Premiere (Netflix)

Operation Awesome Series Premiere (BYUtv)

South ParQ: The Vaccination Special (Paramount+)

The Masked Singer Season Premiere (Fox)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...