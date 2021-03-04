The Weekly Music Thread Is Listening

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: How do you listen to music? Do you have a designated area in your home devoted to listening? Do you usually listen through speakers or headphones? Do you listen to music at work, or in the car? Do you listen while you’re doing housework, or exercising? Do you prefer to give your music the undivided attention it deserves, or are you content having it play in the background while focusing primarily on something else? Does how/when/where you listen to your music matter much to you, or is always on no matter where you are?

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

