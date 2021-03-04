30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 4: Your Favorite Alcoholic Drink

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

With today’s question, we’re going to let the inner mixologist in you come out and talk about your favorite drink. We’ll be doing a separate beer-specific question later, so here we want to know how you were introduced to what became your favorite thing and if there are any particular twists to how you have it compared to the norm?

Bonus question: What have you tried that has just left you completely disinterested in trying again?

