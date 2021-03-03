Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (March 3, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! When I still had a reason to make a bento every day, omurice (Japanese rice omelette) was one of my favorites. It’s relatively easy to make, and you can use any leftover meat and vegetables that you have on hand. I usually made it with chicken, bell peppers, and onion. Omurice shows up in anime pretty frequently, and is often decorated with ketchup on top with words or encouragement, love confessions, and even attempts at drawing a person’s face (like the one pictured in the header from Shirobako). I am no artist, so my decorating attempts were limited to a heart or the occasional paw print. Omurice is also featured in one of my favorite scenes from the movie Tampopo, although I’ve never attempted this expert cooking technique:

Because I was always making my omurice for a bento, I cooked the omelette completely and draped it over the rice after shaping it using a rice bowl. If you’re interested in making omurice for a bento, here’s a good recipe from Makiko Itoh. This Chopstick Chronicles recipe also looks very good, and it features two different cooking methods for you to try. Don’t worry if your omurice doesn’t look pretty, it will taste just as good (trust me, mine never turned out looking neat). While writing this post, I’ve also happily realized that I’ll probably have all the ingredients I need to make omurice using leftovers later this week, so I’ll be able to enjoy this delicious dish soon! Have any of you ever made omurice? Any special cooking techniques or advice to share?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

