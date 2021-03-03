How to scratch a bulldog. Day Thread

First of all, there is no wrong way to scratch a bulldog. Hoss, today’s model, has let me know where he likes to be scratched.

Let’s start with the face. He likes to be scratched behind the ears. He also likes it right underneath his jowls on either side. The top of his head is particularly soft.

On his belly. He likes being scratched all over, but he particularly likes it when you scratch his arm pit area.

He likes his back scratched, but most of all, he likes his butt scratched. So much so that he will back his butt up for more scratches.

