Games, Other

Mario Kart Tournament of Drivers, Course Three

Some stats from our first two rounds:

  • The most votes went to Rosalina, as it should be.
  • The least votes went to Wendy O. Koopa, who suffered from being matched with Rosalina and from having a terrifying character design.
  • The winner with the least votes was Baby Daisy, one of the few additions to the Mario Kart cast that hadn’t appeared in a previous non-Kart game. Honey Queen, a character who many were surprised to learn about, also skated through.
  • The loser with the most votes is the Mii. I continue to not trust anyone who picks the Mii.

Voting is open for 24 hours.