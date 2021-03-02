Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Marina Ayano (she/her), a game developer and writer

In the news,

House Passes Equality Act, Landmark LGBTQ+ Civil Rights Bill Headed to Senate

Hate Groups Are Making It Easier Than Ever to Introduce Anti-Trans Bills

Gallup: More Americans Than Ever Identify as LGBT

The project of the day is The Death of Vivek Oji by Awaeke Emezi

The optional topic: What are your favorite LGBT+ news publications?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...