March TV Preview – Streaming (We Need To Talk About the Country Sound of Music Sitcom)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Starring: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye

Premieres March 19th

The Mighty Ducks : Game Changers

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

Starring: Lauren Graham, Emilio Estevez, Brady Noon, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins, De’Jon Watts, Dylan Playfair

Premieres March 26th

Invincible

The series evolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age – except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Starring: Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Malese Jow, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey DeLisle-Griffin, Max Burkholder, Sonequa Martin-Green, Chad L. Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, Ross Marquand, Mahershala Ali, Michael Dorn, Ezra Miller, Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou

Quick Thoughts: Why yes..I think I will watch a Steven Yeun superhero who is friends with a Jason Mantzoukas superhero named Rex Splode. Also I just spent a full 10 minutes trying to figure out how to properly credit Grey DeLisle-Griffin when I probably could have just looked at her Twitter.

Premieres March 26

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise

The docuseries tells the chilling story of one of the world’s most notorious serial killers told through the words of Gacy himself, those who were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day.

Quick Thoughts: Once again begging our streaming services to stop using pictures of serial killers staring down the camera as the still for their trailers.

Premieres March 25th

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

Kamp Koral is a CG animated original series that takes viewers back to when the iconic characters of Bikini Bottom met for the very first time, in a summer camp like no other.

Starring: Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Jill Talley, Kate Higgins, Lori Alan, Mary Jo Catlett, Mr. Lawrence

Premieres March 4th

Real World Homecoming: New York

Almost 30 years later, the original “seven strangers” that paved the way for modern reality TV are moving back into the New York loft where it all began. Viewers will be reunited with the cast from the very first season of The Real World in a brand new multi-episode docu-series to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite…and start getting real.

Premieres March 4th

For Heaven’s Sake

For Heaven’s Sake – blends comedy and crime documentary formats for a unique take on uncovering the truth. The series follows the search for Harold Heaven, who mysteriously disappeared from his remote cabin in Ontario, Canada, in the winter of 1934.

Premieres March 4th

Generation

The series follows a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

Starring: Justice Smith, Martha Plimpton, Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Chase Sui Wonders

Premieres March 11th

Isabel

Based on the life of Isabel Allende, the world’s most widely read Spanish-language author and a tireless fighter for human rights, Isabel is a story about forgiveness and overcoming pain to achieve success. At the peak of her career, Isabel receives the devastating news that her adult daughter is on the verge of dying. She abandons everything to become a full-time mother and her daughter dies in her arms a year later. In parallel, viewers will witness the passion and risks taken by a woman who is willing to break all socially accepted standards of her time to pursue happiness. Isabel must leave her native Chile due to political conflicts, abandoning everything for love and immersing herself into literature to heal her wounds. The pain may have bent her, but it never breaks her.

Starring: Daniela Ramírez, Néstor Cantillana, Rodolfo Pulgar, Rosario Zamora

Quick Thoughts: I love Isabel Allende’s books so much. Her life is as insane and tragic as her books are beautiful so this should be interesting.

Premieres March 12th

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil is an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health. For the first time, Lovato will open up about every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath as viewers are granted unprecedented access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey over the past three years, including footage from when the initial production for this project began during Lovato’s 2018 Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.

Premieres March 23rd

Playing with Power: The Nintendo Story

What’s the secret to video game success? Luck? Motion controllers? Mustachioed plumbers? Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story brings together the creators of Video Games: The Movie and Executive Producer Sean Astin to peel back the curtain on the famously-secretive company that would take the gaming industry by storm. Discover the humble beginnings of a gaming business that began many decades before the invention of television, and ride along the bumpy road of hits, misses, and wild ideas that turned Nintendo from a local playing card maker into a worldwide household name.

Premieres March 1st

Murder Among the Mormons

Salt Lake City, 1985. A series of pipe bombs kills two people and severely injures another, jolting the epicenter of the LDS Church. The murders send further shockwaves through the community when a trove of early Mormon letters and diaries are found destroyed in the vehicle of the third victim, Mark Hofmann, a renowned collector of rare documents, including the infamous White Salamander Letter — an artifact whose contents threatened to shake the very foundations of Mormonism. As Hofmann fights for his life, investigators race to uncover the truth. Murder Among the Mormons is the first comprehensive look at one of the most shocking crimes to have ever taken place among the Mormon community and the criminal mastermind behind it all

Premieres March 3rd

City of Ghosts

City of Ghosts is a documentary-style series about a group of ghost-loving kids in Los Angeles who learn about the rich history of their city through encounters with friendly neighborhood ghosts. In each episode — which is based on and voiced by real residents from different neighborhoods — the members of The Ghost Club help others learn to inhabit the present by communicating with the ghosts of the past.

Premieres March 5th

Marriage or Mortgage

A wedding planner and a real estate agent compete to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be. Will they pick fairy-tale nuptials or a dream home?

Premieres March 10th

Last Chance U: Basketball

From the team behind Emmy-winning Last Chance U comes Last Chance U: Basketball, an honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship. Led by passionate head coach John Mosley, the ELAC team is made up of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes hustling to prove themselves for a last chance to fulfill their dreams of playing at the next level. But the team is tested as the players battle adversity, inner demons, and emotions on and off the court.

Premieres March 10th

The One

The One is set five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with. No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them? The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again.

Starring: Hannah Ware, Zoë Tapper, Dimitri Leonidas, Amir El-Masry, Lois Chimimba, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Pallavi Sharda, Jana Pérez, Diarmaid Murtagh, Gregg Chillin, Wilf Scolding, Stephen Campbell Moore, Simone Kirby, Albano Jerónimo, Miguel Amorim

Premieres March 12th

Zero Chill

The series follows 15-year-old figure skater Kayla as her life is up-ended from Canada to the UK, when her twin brother Mac gets a place at a prestigious ice hockey academy. Distraught at her parents’ decision to put her brother’s ambitions before her own, Kayla must find her place on the ice again and step out from the shadow of her superstar twin.

Starring: Grace Beedie, Dakota Taylor, Doug Rao, Sarah-Jane Potts, Jade Ma, Oscar Skagerberg, Stanislaus Steinbichler, Christina Tam, Calin Bleau, Brett Houghton, Toby Murray

Premieres March 15th

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

The real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic in this documentary series.

Starring: James Oliver Wheatley, Sam Callis, Thomas Padley, Evan Milton, Samuel Collins, Miles Yekinni, Jack Waldouck, Mia Tomlinson, Mark Gillis, George Watkins, Derek Jacobi

Premieres March 15th

Waffles + Mochi

Once upon a thyme, deep in The Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice. When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime. With the help of friendly new faces like Mrs. Obama, the supermarket owner, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities. Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.

Premieres March 16th

Pacific Rim: the Black

There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.

Premieres March 18th

Country Comfort

When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.

Starring: Katherine McPhee, Eddie Cibrian, Janet Varney, Griffin McIntyre, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Ricardo Hurtado, Shiloh Verrico, Eric Balfour

Quick Thoughts: *squints* YOU CAN’T FOOL ME, NETFLIX. THIS IS COUNTRY SOUND OF MUSIC. It looks like Janet Varney’s playing the Baroness expy which will not help the “Baroness is the true icon here” discourse.

Premieres March 19th

Sky Rojo

Coral, Wendy and Gina go on the run in search of freedom while being chased by Moisés and Christian, henchmen of Romeo, pimp and owner of Club Las Novias. Together, the women embark on a frenetic race during which they will have to face many dangers. Their only plan: to stay alive for five more minutes

Starring: Lali Espósito, Verónica Sánchez, Yany Prado, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Enric Auquer, Asier Etxeandia

Quick Thoughts: Lito from Sense8! I hope these ladies of the evening don’t murder you too bad.

Premieres March 19th

Who Killed Sara?

Alex, a man convicted of a crime he did not commit, is released after 18 years behind bars. Upon leaving, he only wants revenge on Rodolfo Lazcano, the person responsible for the death for which he was sentenced. Things get complicated when Alex starts a sentimental relationship with Elisa, the Lazcano’s youngest daughter, and when he discovers that Rodolfo is innocent and that someone else, who has skillfully kept in the shadows, was the true cause of his disgrace.

Starring: Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller, Alejandro Nones, Ximena Lamadrid, Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Sofía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Fátima Molina

Premieres March 25th

DOTA – Dragon’s Blood

The sweeping fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.

Premieres March 25th

The Irregulars

Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

Starring: Mckell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield, Darci Shaw, Clarke Peters, Royce Pierreson, Henry Lloyd-Hughes

Premieres March 26th

