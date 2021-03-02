Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 2

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Michele, a family law attorney, avoided Florida alligators but instead broke her elbow;

Jeff, a university administrator, has an “inclusion” license plate; and

Jon, a musician-screenwriter, approves of the Jeopardy! theme. Jon is a one-day champ with winnings of $37,201.

Jon found DD3 very late in DJ, but didn’t wager quite enough on it to put the game away, leading into FJ with $22,400 vs. $11,400 for Michele and $8,400 for Jeff.

DD1 – $400 – MOUNTAINS – This highest mountain in Japan is actually a volcano that last erupted in 1707 (On the last clue of round one, Michele won $1,000 from her score of $2,800 vs. $6,800 for Jon.)

DD2 – $2,000 – ALTERNATE HISTORY NOVELS – In “The Alteration” by Kingsley Amis, this man because Pope Germanicus I in the 16th century so the Reformation never happened (Michele won $2,000 from her total of $8,600 vs. $12,000 for Jon.)

DD3 – $1,200 – COMPOUNDS – Potassium Sorbate, which inhibits the growth of molds and yeasts, is mainly used in foods as this (With two other clues remaining, Jon won $2,000 from his score of $20,400 vs. $11,400 for Michele.)

FJ – WORLD LEADERS ADDRESS CONGRESS – The 2 to address 3 joint sessions are Churchill & this leader, his non-European country’s longest-serving PM, in 1996, 2011 & 2015

For the second straight game only Jon was correct on FJ, adding $401 to win with $22,801 for a two-day total of $60,002.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the baseball groundbreaker who was Rookie of the Year in 1947 was Jackie Robinson.

Clue selection strategy: Musician Jon was confident enough in a category about guitars to open the game by going bottom-up. But like yesterday, late in DJ with DD3 on the board and two untouched categories, it was played top-down with no DD shopping to be found.

One more thing: In the opening, Mike mentioned that 150,000 people took the Jeopardy! online test last year, the implication being that no one should feel bad about not being lucky enough to get on the show.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Mt. Fuji? DD2 – Who was Martin Luther? DD3 – What is a preservative? FJ – Who is Netanyahu?

