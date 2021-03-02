The Flash of Two Worlds Night Thread

The Flash’s season premiere was on the CW tonight, so tonight we will talk about The Flash of Two Worlds featured in Flash #123. This is a very important comic book in the DC Universe because its one of the very first instances of the multiverse being mentioned and the introduction of Earth 2. This comic cover is a classic one that gets homaged often.

Barry Allen followed the adventures of Jay Garrick in the Flash comics he read when not working at the police precinct. Barry would be shocked to learn that Jay Garrick really existed. This team up would eventually lead to the annual Justice League/Justice Society of America crossovers in subsequent years.

