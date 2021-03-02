Flash and Superman & Lois Live Chat 3/2/2021

“All’s Wells That Ends Wells“

When an experiment to save Barry’s speed backfires, Nash Wells searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile faces off with Rosa Dillon.

“Heritage“

While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois and Clark make an important decision concerning one of their sons. Meanwhile, tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge. Lastly, Lana invites the Kent family over for a barbecue.

Been a while since we last saw The Flash. Here’s the Live Chat

