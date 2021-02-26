Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Feb. 26

Introducing today’s contestants:

Ollie, an English & film studies teacher, is in a shrinking Beatles cover band

Syed, an operations manager, was a spelling bee champ; and

Michael, a screenwriter, had a communication breakdown around his marriage proposal. Michael is a one-day champ with winnings of $9,201.

Michael dominated round one, then Ollie rallied to the lead in a DJ Opera category and held off a late charge by Syed. Going into FJ it was Ollie at $18,400, Syed with $14,200 and Michael at $13,800.

DD1 – $1,000 – ROAD TRIP TO THE SAME-NAMED PLACE – You start on Interstate 91 out of the one in Massachusetts & you end up on I-55 to reach the one in Illinois (Michael won $2,000 from his leading score of $6,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – OPERA SONGS – Sung first by Clara, not by either title character, “Summertime & the Livin’ is Easy” in this 20th century opera (Ollie won $5,000 from his total of $7,400 vs. $10,200 for Michael.)

DD3 – $2,000 – COLORFUL LANGUAGE – The final draft of an authoritative government report is one of these, for the stuff it’s printed on & its color (Syed won $3,000 from his score of $11,200 to move into second place behind Ollie, who had $15,600.)

FJ – EARLY U.S. HISTORY – Elbridge Gerry, Charles Pinckney & John Marshall were the diplomats in this 1797 incident that led to a quasi-war with France

For the second straight game, everyone was incorrect. Once again, it was Michael who came up with the winning wager, dropping $5,398 for a victory worth $8,402 for a two-day total of $17,603.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the number of U.S. Senators required for a quorum is 51.

Sports success: When the category BASEBALL NICKNAMES was left for last in round one, there was some concern we might have a repeat of the infamous football fiasco, but Syed stepped up to the plate and swept the column.

Jeopardy! in the news: In another of those odd coincidences, on today’s show there was a clue about Mr. Potato Head.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Springfield? DD2 – What is “Porgy and Bess”? DD3 – What is a white paper? FJ – What is the XYZ Affair?

