The 700th episode of the Simpsons will air March 21!

The Simpsons will air its 700th episode Sunday March 21. You will also get a couch gag from Bill Plympton. Logline below as follows. How excited are you for the 700th episode?

700th EPISODE–“THE SIMPSONS”—(8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

THE SIMPSONS LOOK BACK ON A CHRISTMAS PAST ON THE ALL-NEW, MILESTONE 700TH EPISODE OF “THE SIMPSONS” SUNDAY, MARCH 21, ON FOX

Learn a secret of Flanders’ past and discover a never-before-seen room in the Simpson home in the all-new “Manger Things” milestone 700th episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 21 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3209) (TV-PG L, V)

Also, the rest of Animation Domination will air. Family Guy is a rerun that week, but the other three shows have new episodes.

–“BLESS THE HARTS”—(7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

JENNY GOES TO A BACHELORETTE PARTY ON AN ALL-NEW “BLESS THE HARTS” SUNDAY, MARCH 21, ON FOX

Jenny spends the weekend away at a wild bachelorette party with Brenda and leaves Wayne in charge of Violet. Meanwhile, Betty falls for the local strip club owner in the all-new “Nose Bud” episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, March 21 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BHR-211) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

–“THE GREAT NORTH”—(8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

JUDY STARTS A PROTEST ON AN ALL-NEW “THE GREAT NORTH” SUNDAY, MARCH 21, ON FOX

Judy asks Alyson to help her with an exciting opportunity to lead an art project at school. Meanwhile, the local paper prints a story involving Beef, and the family investigates to discover the truth in the “Period Piece Adventure” episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, March 21 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-107) (TV-14 D, L)

–“BOB’S BURGERS”—(9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

LINDA’S NEW ROUTINE IS WREAKING HAVOC ON AN ALL-NEW “BOB’S BURGERS” SUNDAY, MARCH 21, ON FOX

Linda’s new routine of diet and exercise gives her gastrointestinal trouble on the day of parent-teacher-student conferences in the all-new “Sheshank Redumption” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, March 21 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1014) (TV-PG L)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...