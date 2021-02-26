Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 35

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 33 Results:
|54.55%
|Sonic Unleashed
|Skyscraper Scamper (Day)
|54.55%
|Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
|Banjoland
|50.00%
|Mass Effect
|Uncharted Worlds
|45.45%
|Metroid Prime 3: Corruption
|Skytown
|45.45%
|Mega Man 9
|Splash Woman Stage
|40.91%
|Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift
|Painful Battle
|40.91%
|Eternal Sonata
|Relaxing Place
|40.91%
|Tales of Legendia
|The Scallop Song
|40.91%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Clash on the Big Bridge ~FFXII Version~
|36.36%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Rabanastre Downtown
|36.36%
|Yakuza Kenzan!
|Dance Music from Ancient Japan
|36.36%
|Phoenix Wright: Justice of All
|Pressing Pursuit, Cross Examination (2002)
|36.36%
|Yakuza
|Pray Me
|31.82%
Current Bubble: 34.78%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Sunday February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 34 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 36 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 35 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 35 is open until Sunday February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific