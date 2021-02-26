Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 35

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 33 Results:

Spoiler

54.55% Sonic Unleashed Skyscraper Scamper (Day)
54.55% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Banjoland
50.00% Mass Effect Uncharted Worlds
45.45% Metroid Prime 3: Corruption Skytown
45.45% Mega Man 9 Splash Woman Stage
40.91% Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift Painful Battle
40.91% Eternal Sonata Relaxing Place
40.91% Tales of Legendia The Scallop Song
40.91% Final Fantasy XII Clash on the Big Bridge ~FFXII Version~
36.36% Final Fantasy XII Rabanastre Downtown
36.36% Yakuza Kenzan! Dance Music from Ancient Japan
36.36% Phoenix Wright: Justice of All Pressing Pursuit, Cross Examination (2002)
36.36% Yakuza Pray Me
31.82% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Neighboring Infinity
31.82% Galaga Legions Dive Into the Deep Space
31.82% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Mountains of Thunder
27.27% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones I Still Love You
27.27% Super Paper Mario Count Bleck’s Plan
22.73% No More Heroes Gorgeous Blues
18.18% Super Mario Galaxy Dusty Dune Galaxy
18.18% Prince of Persia (2008) The Healing
18.18% The World Ends With You Ending Beginning
18.18% Final Fantasy XII Theme of the Empire
13.64% Mario Kart DS Airship Fortress

Banjo-Kazooie did reasonably well in the 96-00 tournament, and “Banjoland” is an appropriate victory lap, being a medley of songs from the first two Banjo games. But will it be able to outperform its ancestors come playoff time?

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

34.78% Drill Dozer Sunken Kuru Ruins (Area 3-2)
34.78% Togainu no Chi STILL
34.78% Ibara Show Time
34.78% Lair Main Title
34.78% Pathologic Funeral Procession Coming Down from the Polyhedron Staircase
34.78% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Beard the Lion in His Den
34.78% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Puzzles Reinvented
34.78% Valkyria Chronicles Strategy Instructions
34.78% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Palace of Twilight
34.78% I/O simm
34.62% Mirror’s Edge Ropeburn
34.62% Super Paper Mario Flipside
34.62% Final Fantasy XII Opening Theme
31.82% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Neighboring Infinity
31.82% Galaga Legions Dive Into the Deep Space
31.82% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Mountains of Thunder
27.27% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones I Still Love You
27.27% Super Paper Mario Count Bleck’s Plan
22.73% No More Heroes Gorgeous Blues
18.18% Super Mario Galaxy Dusty Dune Galaxy
18.18% Prince of Persia (2008) The Healing
18.18% The World Ends With You Ending Beginning
18.18% Final Fantasy XII Theme of the Empire
13.64% Mario Kart DS Airship Fortress

Current Bubble: 34.78%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Sunday February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 34 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 36 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 35 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 35 is open until Sunday February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific