Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 35

54.55% Sonic Unleashed Skyscraper Scamper (Day) 54.55% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Banjoland 50.00% Mass Effect Uncharted Worlds 45.45% Metroid Prime 3: Corruption Skytown 45.45% Mega Man 9 Splash Woman Stage 40.91% Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift Painful Battle 40.91% Eternal Sonata Relaxing Place 40.91% Tales of Legendia The Scallop Song 40.91% Final Fantasy XII Clash on the Big Bridge ~FFXII Version~ 36.36% Final Fantasy XII Rabanastre Downtown 36.36% Yakuza Kenzan! Dance Music from Ancient Japan 36.36% Phoenix Wright: Justice of All Pressing Pursuit, Cross Examination (2002) 36.36% Yakuza Pray Me 31.82% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Neighboring Infinity 31.82% Galaga Legions Dive Into the Deep Space 31.82% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Mountains of Thunder 27.27% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones I Still Love You 27.27% Super Paper Mario Count Bleck's Plan 22.73% No More Heroes Gorgeous Blues 18.18% Super Mario Galaxy Dusty Dune Galaxy 18.18% Prince of Persia (2008) The Healing 18.18% The World Ends With You Ending Beginning 18.18% Final Fantasy XII Theme of the Empire 13.64% Mario Kart DS Airship Fortress Banjo-Kazooie did reasonably well in the 96-00 tournament, and "Banjoland" is an appropriate victory lap, being a medley of songs from the first two Banjo games. But will it be able to outperform its ancestors come playoff time?

34.78% Drill Dozer Sunken Kuru Ruins (Area 3-2) 34.78% Togainu no Chi STILL 34.78% Ibara Show Time 34.78% Lair Main Title 34.78% Pathologic Funeral Procession Coming Down from the Polyhedron Staircase 34.78% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Beard the Lion in His Den 34.78% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Puzzles Reinvented 34.78% Valkyria Chronicles Strategy Instructions 34.78% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Palace of Twilight 34.78% I/O simm 34.62% Mirror's Edge Ropeburn 34.62% Super Paper Mario Flipside 34.62% Final Fantasy XII Opening Theme 31.82% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Neighboring Infinity 31.82% Galaga Legions Dive Into the Deep Space 31.82% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Mountains of Thunder 27.27% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones I Still Love You 27.27% Super Paper Mario Count Bleck's Plan 22.73% No More Heroes Gorgeous Blues 18.18% Super Mario Galaxy Dusty Dune Galaxy 18.18% Prince of Persia (2008) The Healing 18.18% The World Ends With You Ending Beginning 18.18% Final Fantasy XII Theme of the Empire 13.64% Mario Kart DS Airship Fortress Current Bubble: 34.78%

Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 35 will be active until Sunday February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 34 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 36 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 35 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 35 is open until Sunday February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific

