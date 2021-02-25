Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 34

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 33 Results:
|65.22%
|We Love Katamari
|Katamari on the Swing
|60.87%
|Super Paper Mario
|Castle Bleck
|47.83%
|Mass Effect
|Mass Effect Theme
|47.83%
|BioShock
|Cohen’s Masterpiece
|43.48%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Confidence in the Domination (Improv. Version)
|43.48%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Sanctuary
|39.13%
|Eternal Poison
|Re-Structure
|39.13%
|Eternal Poison
|Ruined Hallways
|39.13%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Staff Roll (That’s Paradise)
|39.13%
|Super Stardust HD
|Segomo
|39.13%
|Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow
|Bloody Tears
|39.13%
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Radical Train (The Chase)
|39.13%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Fight to the Death
|34.78%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Beard the Lion in His Den
|34.78%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|Puzzles Reinvented
|34.78%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Strategy Instructions
|34.78%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Palace of Twilight
|34.78%
|I/O
|simm
|30.43%
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Main Theme
|30.43%
|Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
|Route 216
|21.74%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Things to Come
|17.39%
|LocoRoco 2
|Muimui Christmas
|17.39%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Fighting Right On
|13.04%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Ike’s Resolution
While “Katamari On The Rocks (Weird A Capella Version)” didn’t chart, “Katamari On The Swing” is more than a worthy successor to that legacy. Only time will tell if the power of jazz can come through in the knockout rounds.
Newly Eliminated 1
|34.62%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Waking Up
|34.62%
|Okami
|Shinsu Field
|34.62%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Ground Theme (Super Mario Bros.)
|34.62%
|Fate/unlimited codes
|Sonic Barrage
|34.62%
|Puyo Puyo Fever 2
|Endless Fever!
|34.62%
|Eternal Sonata
|Kyoutenka
|34.62%
|Super Paper Mario
|Proof of Existence
|34.62%
|Mario Kart Wii
|Rainbow Road
|34.62%
|The World Ends With You
|Fighting for Freedom
|34.62%
|Super Paper Mario
|Flopside
|34.62%
|Granado Espada
|Andalusian Rhapsody
|33.33%
|Xanadu Next
|Clover Ruins
|33.33%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Heartless Surprise Attack
|33.33%
|Lumines II
|Day dream
|33.33%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Town Where the Lights Went Out
|33.33%
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Tree of Judgement (JudgeTree Comp – JudgeMan’s Stage)
|33.33%
|No More Heroes
|N.M.H.
|33.33%
|Roblox
|Main Theme (2006 version)
|30.43%
Current Bubble: 34.62%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%
Another Sonic vocal track goes down. Don’t worry, I refuse to ever learn my lesson.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 34 will be active until Friday February 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 33 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 35 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 34 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 34 is open until Friday February 26th at 10:00PM Pacific