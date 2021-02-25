Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 34

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 33 Results:

65.22% We Love Katamari Katamari on the Swing
60.87% Super Paper Mario Castle Bleck
47.83% Mass Effect Mass Effect Theme
47.83% BioShock Cohen’s Masterpiece
43.48% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Confidence in the Domination (Improv. Version)
43.48% Kingdom Hearts II Sanctuary
39.13% Eternal Poison Re-Structure
39.13% Eternal Poison Ruined Hallways
39.13% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Staff Roll (That’s Paradise)
39.13% Super Stardust HD Segomo
39.13% Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow Bloody Tears
39.13% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Radical Train (The Chase)
39.13% Final Fantasy XII Fight to the Death
34.78% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Beard the Lion in His Den
34.78% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Puzzles Reinvented
34.78% Valkyria Chronicles Strategy Instructions
34.78% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Palace of Twilight
34.78% I/O simm
30.43% Tomb Raider: Legend Main Theme
30.43% Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Route 216
21.74% The Lord of the Rings Online Things to Come
17.39% LocoRoco 2 Muimui Christmas
17.39% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Fighting Right On
13.04% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Ike’s Resolution

While “Katamari On The Rocks (Weird A Capella Version)” didn’t chart, “Katamari On The Swing” is more than a worthy successor to that legacy. Only time will tell if the power of jazz can come through in the knockout rounds.

Newly Eliminated 1

34.62% Shadow the Hedgehog Waking Up
34.62% Okami Shinsu Field
34.62% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ground Theme (Super Mario Bros.)
34.62% Fate/unlimited codes Sonic Barrage
34.62% Puyo Puyo Fever 2 Endless Fever!
34.62% Eternal Sonata Kyoutenka
34.62% Super Paper Mario Proof of Existence
34.62% Mario Kart Wii Rainbow Road
34.62% The World Ends With You Fighting for Freedom
34.62% Super Paper Mario Flopside
34.62% Granado Espada Andalusian Rhapsody
33.33% Xanadu Next Clover Ruins
33.33% Trails in the Sky SC Heartless Surprise Attack
33.33% Lumines II Day dream
33.33% Trails in the Sky SC Town Where the Lights Went Out
33.33% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Tree of Judgement (JudgeTree Comp – JudgeMan’s Stage)
33.33% No More Heroes N.M.H.
33.33% Roblox Main Theme (2006 version)
Current Bubble: 34.62%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%

Another Sonic vocal track goes down. Don’t worry, I refuse to ever learn my lesson.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 34 will be active until Friday February 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 33 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 35 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 34 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 34 is open until Friday February 26th at 10:00PM Pacific