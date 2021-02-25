Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 34

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 33 Results:

Spoiler 65.22% We Love Katamari Katamari on the Swing 60.87% Super Paper Mario Castle Bleck 47.83% Mass Effect Mass Effect Theme 47.83% BioShock Cohen’s Masterpiece 43.48% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Confidence in the Domination (Improv. Version) 43.48% Kingdom Hearts II Sanctuary 39.13% Eternal Poison Re-Structure 39.13% Eternal Poison Ruined Hallways 39.13% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Staff Roll (That’s Paradise) 39.13% Super Stardust HD Segomo 39.13% Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow Bloody Tears 39.13% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Radical Train (The Chase) 39.13% Final Fantasy XII Fight to the Death 34.78% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Beard the Lion in His Den 34.78% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Puzzles Reinvented 34.78% Valkyria Chronicles Strategy Instructions 34.78% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Palace of Twilight 34.78% I/O simm 30.43% Tomb Raider: Legend Main Theme 30.43% Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Route 216 21.74% The Lord of the Rings Online Things to Come 17.39% LocoRoco 2 Muimui Christmas 17.39% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Fighting Right On 13.04% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Ike’s Resolution While “Katamari On The Rocks (Weird A Capella Version)” didn’t chart, “Katamari On The Swing” is more than a worthy successor to that legacy. Only time will tell if the power of jazz can come through in the knockout rounds. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 34.62% Shadow the Hedgehog Waking Up 34.62% Okami Shinsu Field 34.62% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ground Theme (Super Mario Bros.) 34.62% Fate/unlimited codes Sonic Barrage 34.62% Puyo Puyo Fever 2 Endless Fever! 34.62% Eternal Sonata Kyoutenka 34.62% Super Paper Mario Proof of Existence 34.62% Mario Kart Wii Rainbow Road 34.62% The World Ends With You Fighting for Freedom 34.62% Super Paper Mario Flopside 34.62% Granado Espada Andalusian Rhapsody 33.33% Xanadu Next Clover Ruins 33.33% Trails in the Sky SC Heartless Surprise Attack 33.33% Lumines II Day dream 33.33% Trails in the Sky SC Town Where the Lights Went Out 33.33% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Tree of Judgement (JudgeTree Comp – JudgeMan’s Stage) 33.33% No More Heroes N.M.H. 33.33% Roblox Main Theme (2006 version) 30.43% Tomb Raider: Legend Main Theme 30.43% Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Route 216 21.74% The Lord of the Rings Online Things to Come 17.39% LocoRoco 2 Muimui Christmas 17.39% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Fighting Right On 13.04% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Ike’s Resolution Current Bubble: 34.62%

Projected Final Bubble: 42.31% Another Sonic vocal track goes down. Don’t worry, I refuse to ever learn my lesson. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 34 will be active until Friday February 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 33 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 35 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 34 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 34 is open until Friday February 26th at 10:00PM Pacific

