Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 33

Group 31 Results:
|65.22%
|Wii Sports
|Title Screen
|56.52%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Epilogue ~ Those Who Remain
|52.17%
|Sigma Harmonics
|Gentle Timbre
|52.17%
|Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
|Courtroom Lobby (2003)
|47.83%
|Eternal Poison
|Something Different
|47.83%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Alms for the Small One
|47.83%
|Mass Effect
|Vigil
|43.48%
|Ys Origin
|Silent Desert
|43.48%
|Sonic Unleashed
|Eggmanland (Day)
|39.13%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Esper Battle
|39.13%
|skate.
|follow none
|39.13%
|Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume
|Armed Blockade Stream
|39.13%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Street Fighting
|34.78%
|Togainu no Chi
|STILL
|34.78%
|Ibara
|Show Time
|34.78%
|Lair
|Main Title
|34.78%
|Pathologic
|Funeral Procession Coming Down from the Polyhedron Staircase
|30.43%
|Chaos;Head
|Desire Blue Sky
|30.43%
|Portal
|Subject Name Here
|26.09%
|Overgrowth
|Traveller’s Song
|21.74%
|Fallout 3
|Main Titles
|17.39%
|Assassin’s Creed
|Acre
|17.39%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Shadows Materialize
|17.39%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|March Forward
Wii Sports puts in another solid result for “Amalgamated Casual Nintendo Stuff”. Things like this, built-in Wii console songs, Brain Age… Nintendo really had a knack for catchy easy listening in this era, huh?
Also, a strong group overall; will the bubble shift back up?
Newly Eliminated 1
|33.33%
|Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection
|Snow Castle
|33.33%
|The World Ends With You
|Game Over
|33.33%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Sank Memories
|33.33%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Shine of Aidios -Sora no Kiseki-
|33.33%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Cry for your Eternity
|33.33%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Desperate Fight
|33.33%
|Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII
|REDEMPTION (Gackt)
|33.33%
|Rengoku II: The Stairway to Heaven
|1F (The Proud) [Chan Kwong Wing]
|33.33%
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Dreams of an Absolution
|33.33%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Final Haunt
|32.14%
|Mario Kart DS
|Cheep Cheep Beach
|32.14%
|Mega Man ZX Advent
|Through The Lightning
|32.00%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Floating City “Liber Ark”
|32.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Twilight
|32.00%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Change of Scenery
|32.00%
|Wii Fit
|Yoga
|32.00%
|Silent Hill: Homecoming
|This Sacred Line
Current Bubble: 33.33%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
Yep, looks like it did. But only slightly, going up from 42.31%. A lot’s going to depend on the size of the diversity runoff.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 33 will be active until Thursday February 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 34 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 33 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 33 is open until Thursday February 25th at 10:00PM Pacific