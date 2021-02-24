Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 33

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 31 Results:

Spoiler 65.22% Wii Sports Title Screen 56.52% Shadow of the Colossus Epilogue ~ Those Who Remain 52.17% Sigma Harmonics Gentle Timbre 52.17% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Courtroom Lobby (2003) 47.83% Eternal Poison Something Different 47.83% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Alms for the Small One 47.83% Mass Effect Vigil 43.48% Ys Origin Silent Desert 43.48% Sonic Unleashed Eggmanland (Day) 39.13% Final Fantasy XII Esper Battle 39.13% skate. follow none 39.13% Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume Armed Blockade Stream 39.13% Valkyria Chronicles Street Fighting 34.78% Togainu no Chi STILL 34.78% Ibara Show Time 34.78% Lair Main Title 34.78% Pathologic Funeral Procession Coming Down from the Polyhedron Staircase 30.43% Chaos;Head Desire Blue Sky 30.43% Portal Subject Name Here 26.09% Overgrowth Traveller’s Song 21.74% Fallout 3 Main Titles 17.39% Assassin’s Creed Acre 17.39% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Shadows Materialize 17.39% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance March Forward Wii Sports puts in another solid result for “Amalgamated Casual Nintendo Stuff”. Things like this, built-in Wii console songs, Brain Age… Nintendo really had a knack for catchy easy listening in this era, huh? Also, a strong group overall; will the bubble shift back up? [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 33.33% Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection Snow Castle 33.33% The World Ends With You Game Over 33.33% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Sank Memories 33.33% Trails in the Sky SC Shine of Aidios -Sora no Kiseki- 33.33% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Cry for your Eternity 33.33% Valkyria Chronicles Desperate Fight 33.33% Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII REDEMPTION (Gackt) 33.33% Rengoku II: The Stairway to Heaven 1F (The Proud) [Chan Kwong Wing] 33.33% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Dreams of an Absolution 33.33% Shadow the Hedgehog Final Haunt 32.14% Mario Kart DS Cheep Cheep Beach 32.14% Mega Man ZX Advent Through The Lightning 32.00% Trails in the Sky SC Floating City “Liber Ark” 32.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Twilight 32.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Change of Scenery 32.00% Wii Fit Yoga 32.00% Silent Hill: Homecoming This Sacred Line 30.43% Chaos;Head Desire Blue Sky 30.43% Portal Subject Name Here 26.09% Overgrowth Traveller’s Song 21.74% Fallout 3 Main Titles 17.39% Assassin’s Creed Acre 17.39% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Shadows Materialize 17.39% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance March Forward Current Bubble: 33.33%

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% Yep, looks like it did. But only slightly, going up from 42.31%. A lot’s going to depend on the size of the diversity runoff. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 33 will be active until Thursday February 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 34 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 33 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 33 is open until Thursday February 25th at 10:00PM Pacific

