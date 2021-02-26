Solar Opposites season 2 episode order and promo images

Solar Opposites ©2021 by Twentieth Television.

Plot summaries and episode order are as follows.

S2E1: “The Sacred Non-Repeating Number” – Blimey! The Solar Opposites have repaired their ship and are heading to space, until something goes hilariously wrong…

S2E2: “The Earth Eraser” – Heyo! Terry’s obsession with dinner parties gets the whole team into a mess-o-trouble.

S2E3: “The Lake House Device” – Far out! Korvo and Terry manipulate each other with time travel while Yumyulack grows a fat hog.

S2E4: “The Emergency Urbanizer” – Woohoo! School’s out, so the Solar’s make a splash at summer camp!

S2E5: “The Rad Awesome Terrific Ray” – Oh no! The Red Goobler’s back and this time he’s jacked! This one’s too scary for me!

S2E6: “The Apple Pencil Pro” – Dinner Time! Korvo wins top prize at the annual neighborhood rib festival!

S2E7: “The Unlikely Demise of Terry’s Favorite Shot Glass” – Oops! The wild story that explains why Terry had to order a new shot glass.

S2 Finale: “The Solar Opposites Almost Get An Xbox” – Finally! It’s season finale time again! The Solar’s learn about death!

Solar Opposites — “The Emergency Urbanizer” – Episode #204 — Woohoo! School’s out, so the Solar’s make a splash at summer camp! (Photo Courtesy of Hulu)

Solar Opposites — “The Sacred Non-repeating Number” – Episode #201 — Blimey! The Solar Opposites have repaired their ship and are heading to space, unless something goes hilariously wrong… (Photo Courtesy of Hulu)

Solar Opposites — “The Lake House Device” – Episode #203 — Far out! Korvo and Terry manipulate each other with time travel while Yumyulack grows a fat hog. (Photo Courtesy of Hulu)

Solar Opposites — “The Earth Eraser” – Episode #202 — Heyo! Terry’s obsession with dinner parties gets the whole team in a mess-o-trouble. (Photo Courtesy of Hulu)

