The Weekly Music Thread Grabs the Mic

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What are your go-to karaoke jams? Alternately, if you’ve never been to karaoke, what do you imagine your go-to jams would be?

(I realize that most of us haven’t had many opportunities to rock the mic in public over the past year. Still thought it might be fun to reminisce and look forward to a time in the future when we might be able to inflict our vocal stylings on a captive audience once again.)

Even before Covid-19 came along it had been a while since I’d been to karaoke, which in Japan is typically done with a group of friends or co-workers in a private booth (though it’s also a common feature at “snack bars”). My go-to jam most of the time is “The Humpty Dance” by Digital Underground, as it’s easy and fun to rap along to, and I know it off by heart. If I actually want to trick people into thinking I’m a good singer I go with the Beatles’ version of “Twist and Shout”, as I can actually pull off a pretty good Lennon holler (well, for one song anyway). And if pressured to sing something in Japanese, more often than not I go with “Chiisa na Koi no Uta” by Mongol 800, as a lot of people know it and it has a certain amount of cross-generational appeal. Plus it’s a punk song which means I’m capable of singing it and sounding okay.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...