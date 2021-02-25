Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What show do you want to see an extensive blooper reel from that you haven’t before?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25TH, 2021:

A Closer Look With Eric Benet Series Premiere (ALLBLK)Close Enough Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

Floribama Shore Season Four Premiere (MTV)

Geez & Ann (Netflix)

High Rise Invasion Series Premiere (Netflix)

Luda Can’t Cook Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Millennials Series Premiere (ALLBLK)

Punky Brewster Reboot Series Premiere (Peacock)

Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story (Discovery+)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26TH, 2021:

Baby Shark’s Big Show Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple TV+)

Bigfoot Family (Netflix)

Black Renaissance (YouTube)

Brutal Bridesmaids (LMN)

Call Me Crazy (Netflix)

Caught By A Wave (Netflix)

Crazy About Her (Netflix)

Invincible Series Premiere (Amazon)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down (VH1)

The Girl On The Train (Netflix)

The United States Vs. Billie Holliday (Hulu)

Tom And Jerry (HBO Max)

Top Class Series Premiere (IMDb)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH, 2021:

Beyond the Headlines: Surviving Child Abduction and Imprisonment (Lifetime)

Bigfoot: I Saw It! (Reelz)

Girl In The Basement (Lifetime)

It Was Always You (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH, 2021:

Cradle Will Fall (Lifetime)

Don’t Waste Your Pretty (TV One)

Hint Of Love (Up)

Madonna: Story of Her Songs (Reelz)93rd Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

Rod Stewart: Story Of His Songs (Reelz)

Seeking Sister Wife Season Premiere (TLC)

The Walking Dead Season 10b Premiere (AMC)

Valley of the Kings: The Lost Tombs (Discovery)

Worst Cooks In America Season Finale (Food)

MONDAY, MARCH 1ST, 2021:

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season Premiere (Bravo)Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell (Netflix)

Connected (Netflix)

Debris Series Premiere (NBC)

Easter Basket Challenge Series Premiere (Food)

Harry And Meghan: The Price of Freedom (True Royalty TV)

Law & Order: Organized Crime Series Premiere (NBC)

Meghan Markle: Changing Traditions (True Royalty TV)

Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story (Crackle)

Prime Suspect: The Madeleine McCann Case (Discovery+)

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Word (Starz)

The Voice Season Premiere (NBC)

Valley of the Kings: The Lost Tombs (Discovery+)

TUESDAY, MARCH 2ND, 2021:

A Man Au Pair (MHz Choice)

Jim Henson’s Word Party Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

New Amsterdam Season Premiere (NBC)

OWN Spotlight: (In) Visible Portraits (OWN)

The Flash Season Premiere (The CW)

Word Party Season Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3RD, 2021:

Farmhouse Fixer Series Premiere (HGTV)

Moxie (Netflix)

