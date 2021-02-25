Games

Triviacados: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest? That will make it much easier to track results.

Quiz Note: Includes visits, stops, and vacations. Only trips to current possessions are included (i.e. Bermuda counted for UK, but not Malta). (Quiz updated in April 2019.)

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.