Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer

IGN just dropped the official Season 2 trailer/teaser of Hulu’s original series Solar Opposites. The second season will release all 8 episodes on Friday, March 26, on Hulu. It will go to Disney+ Star for international viewers at a later date.

Already less than a year from season 1’s release date, and everyone’s favorite Shlorpians are back for another season! According to the Hulu teaser that was revealed just about an hour ago, Korvo and the gang are ready to head back to Shlorp; but their ship malfunctions, and they’re stuck on Earth, again. This means we’ll get more adventures with the replicants, Korvo and Terry, and more of the wall subplot as well. A lot of fans really loved the Wall subplot, and I just can’t wait to see more of their wacky adventures. Solar Opposites is from Rick and Morty executive producers Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan and is produced by Disney’s 20th Television.

The order has not been confirmed yet, as season 1 was out of production order; but these are the upcoming episode titles in production code order.

“The Sacred Non-Repeating Number”

“The Earth Eraser”

“Lake House Device”

“The Solar Opposites Almost Get an Xbox”

“The Rad Awesome Terrific Ray”

“The Apple Pencil Pro”

“The Unlikely Demise of Terry’s Favorite Shot Glass”

“The Emergency Urbanizer”

One episode has them going to a lake house, according to an animatic teaser. Stay tuned for more news on Solar Opposites.

