Avocado Sight & Sound Year V results

Here it is, the results for the fifth Avocado Sight & Sound poll. I normally include pictures of the winning films but because WordPress is a nightmare to work with now, I’ll just post the titles. You’ll have to look up the pictures themselves.
1. Raiders of the Lost Ark-17 mentions
2. Mad Max: Fury Road-13 mentions
2. Mulholland Drive-13 mentions
4. Casablanca-12 mentions
4. Citizen Kane-12 mentions
6. Alien-11 mentions
6. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind-11 mentions
6. The Thing-11 mentions
9. 2001: A Space Odyssey-10 mentions
9. It’s a Wonderful Life-10 mentions
11. Aliens-9 mentions
11. Die Hard-9 mentions
11. The Lord of the Rings-9 mentions
11. The Princess Bride-9 mentions
15. The Empire Strikes Back-8 mentions
15. Fargo-8 mentions
15. The Godfather-8 mentions
15. Goodfellas-8 mentions
15. Singin’ in the Rain-8 mentions
15. Star Wars-8 mentions
15. The Third Man-8 mentions
22. Hot Fuzz-7 mentions
22. Pulp Fiction-7 mentions
22. Raising Arizona-7 mentions
22. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World-7 mentions
26. The Big Lebowski-6 mentions
26. Do the Right Thing-6 mentions
26. Hereditary-6 mentions
26. Jaws-6 mentions
26. Lawrence of Arabia-6 mentions
26. Moonlight-6 mentions
26. Rear Window-6 mentions
26. Seven Samurai-6 mentions
26. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-6 mentions
26. Spirited Away-6 mentions
26. The Star Wars trilogy-6 mentions
26. Taxi Driver-6 mentions
38. Arrival-5 mentions
38. Cloud Atlas-5 mentions
38. Dazed and Confused-5 mentions
38. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb-5 mentions
38. Heat-5 mentions
38. The Incredibles-5 mentions
38. Jurassic Park-5 mentions
38. M-5 mentions
38. Monty Python and the Holy Grail-5 mentions
38. The Muppet Movie-5 mentions
38. O Brother, Where Art Thou?-5 mentions
38. Portrait of a Lady on Fire-5 mentions
38. RoboCop-5 mentions
38. The Seventh Seal-5 mentions
38. Stalker-5 mentions
38. Star Wars: The Last Jedi-5 mentions
38. Sunset Boulevard-5 mentions
38. There Will Be Blood-5 mentions
38. Tokyo Story-5 mentions
38. Vertigo-5 mentions
38. West Side Story-5 mentions
Steven Spielberg is the most mentioned director with 35 mentions for his films.
Every film that was voted for: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1SfSgVBkSFuuRQSg8eCv6tMznwXQPopkpB88wl8uo3Kc/edit?usp=sharing
Thanks again to everyone that voted this year.