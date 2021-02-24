Avocado Sight & Sound Year V results

Here it is, the results for the fifth Avocado Sight & Sound poll. I normally include pictures of the winning films but because WordPress is a nightmare to work with now, I’ll just post the titles. You’ll have to look up the pictures themselves.

1. Raiders of the Lost Ark-17 mentions

2. Mad Max: Fury Road-13 mentions

2. Mulholland Drive-13 mentions

4. Casablanca-12 mentions

4. Citizen Kane-12 mentions

6. Alien-11 mentions

6. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind-11 mentions

6. The Thing-11 mentions

9. 2001: A Space Odyssey-10 mentions

9. It’s a Wonderful Life-10 mentions

11. Aliens-9 mentions

11. Die Hard-9 mentions

11. The Lord of the Rings-9 mentions

11. The Princess Bride-9 mentions

15. The Empire Strikes Back-8 mentions

15. Fargo-8 mentions

15. The Godfather-8 mentions

15. Goodfellas-8 mentions

15. Singin’ in the Rain-8 mentions

15. Star Wars-8 mentions

15. The Third Man-8 mentions

22. Hot Fuzz-7 mentions

22. Pulp Fiction-7 mentions

22. Raising Arizona-7 mentions

22. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World-7 mentions

26. The Big Lebowski-6 mentions

26. Do the Right Thing-6 mentions

26. Hereditary-6 mentions

26. Jaws-6 mentions

26. Lawrence of Arabia-6 mentions

26. Moonlight-6 mentions

26. Rear Window-6 mentions

26. Seven Samurai-6 mentions

26. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-6 mentions

26. Spirited Away-6 mentions

26. The Star Wars trilogy-6 mentions

26. Taxi Driver-6 mentions

38. Arrival-5 mentions

38. Cloud Atlas-5 mentions

38. Dazed and Confused-5 mentions

38. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb-5 mentions

38. Heat-5 mentions

38. The Incredibles-5 mentions

38. Jurassic Park-5 mentions

38. M-5 mentions

38. Monty Python and the Holy Grail-5 mentions

38. The Muppet Movie-5 mentions

38. O Brother, Where Art Thou?-5 mentions

38. Portrait of a Lady on Fire-5 mentions

38. RoboCop-5 mentions

38. The Seventh Seal-5 mentions

38. Stalker-5 mentions

38. Star Wars: The Last Jedi-5 mentions

38. Sunset Boulevard-5 mentions

38. There Will Be Blood-5 mentions

38. Tokyo Story-5 mentions

38. Vertigo-5 mentions

38. West Side Story-5 mentions

Steven Spielberg is the most mentioned director with 35 mentions for his films.

Every film that was voted for: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1SfSgVBkSFuuRQSg8eCv6tMznwXQPopkpB88wl8uo3Kc/edit?usp=sharing

Thanks again to everyone that voted this year.

